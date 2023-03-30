MOUNT PLEASANT — After Caleb Salazar made a spectacular bicycle kick for a goal the Greenville Lions had a 2-1 lead over Whitehouse and momentum was on their side.
But the tide turned against the Lions in the second half as Whitehouse escaped with a 3-2 victory in the Class 5A area soccer playoff match on Tuesday at Sam Parker Field.
Whitehouse, now 21-5-1 for the season, advanced to the regional quarterfinals to play McKinney North, which won its area match 3-0 over Nacogdoches.
The Lions finished at 9-7-1 after reaching the area round in boys soccer for the first time since 2007.
Salazar, who scored the Lions’ first goal in the first six minutes, later made one of the most spectacular goals in Greenville soccer history off a long ball by Archer Odeneal. Salazar leaped up and with his back turned to the goal timed Odeneal’s pass perfectly, kicking the ball over his head and into the net in a move reminiscent of the late great Pele’.
“That was one of the best goals I’ve ever seen,” said Lions coach Christopher James.
Salazar said he didn’t plan the kick before scoring.
“I just did it,” he said.
Salazar also scored three goals in the Lions’ 5-3 bi-district overtime victory over Red Oak and two goals in the Lions’ 4-2 win over Princeton in the season finale, clinching a playoff spot.
“Caleb played amazing,” said James. “To get three goals in one playoff game and two in another.”
The Lions dominated time of possession in the first half to claim a 2-1 lead into halftime. Taki Kadi scored in the first half for Whitehouse.
Whitehouse dominated the time of possession in the second half. Luke Neely scored on a penalty kick with 36:24 remaining to tie the game at 2-2 and then scored the game winner later in the match off a pass from Nathan Uduojie.
The Lions kept battling to the end and put two shots on goal in the final 1:34 but both were saved by the Whitehouse goalkeeper.
After the match ended, many of the Lions laid on the field in disappointment and disbelief before they had their spirits boosted by their loyal fans.
“The effort for 80 minutes was there,” said James. “That one hurts. You (Whitehouse) don’t win 21 games without being a good team. They’ve got some talent for sure. In the second half they had a lot more possessions than we did.”
James said he was “100 percent proud” of this team and its accomplishments.
“To be a team that only returns six varsity players and to be playing in the area game is something to be proud of,” he said.
The 2023 Lions will be losing 17 seniors to graduation but should be returning eight players, including Caleb Salazar.
