SILVER CITY, N.M. — Playing their fourth game in eight days, plus a long road trip caught up to the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions men’s basketball team on Thursday night.
They lost 74-68 to the Western New Mexico Mustangs, a team they’d beaten six times in the previous seven meetings.
Western New Mexico outscored the Lions 30-28 and 44-40 in the two halves to go 9-4 for the season and 2-1 in the Lone Star Conference.
The Lions dropped to 12-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. They’ll get a break before playing again on Thursday at home against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“We did not deserve to win tonight,” said Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “They played better, harder than us. They caught us on our heels, outrebounded us and made the 50-50 plays. We seemed to panic a little bit. We just did not play hard to start the game. We played hard in the final five minutes, but they did not miss their free throws, so we never had a chance to fight back.
“It was not going to be easy to win here. They are a tough team. They get after it. It is disappointing to see that a team played noticeably harder than we did. It is hard to win college basketball games when you don’t play hard.”
Western New Mexico shot 88.9% from the free throw line, going 20-of-21 in the second half.
Malik Johnson, who was 11-of-13 from the line, led the Mustangs with 18 points. Jordan Doss fired in 17 points to go with nine rebounds. Amarion Cash tossed in 13 points, while Ian Hohenstein and Tony Avalos both added eight points.
Carson Tuttle, who was 5-of-11 from 3-point range, led the Lions and all scorers with 19 points. Alphonso Willis tossed in 12 points. Demarcus Demonia produced nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alex Peavy added eight points and was 4-of-4 from the line. A&M-Commmerce hit 85.7% of its free throws.
