West Mesquite scored two goals in the first half and then hung on for a 2-0 District 13-5A soccer win over the Greenville Lady Lions on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The Lady Lions dropped to 6-5-1 for the season and 1-3 in district play.
They’re scheduled to play again at home on Tuesday night against Forney, which is 10-5-2 for the season and 3-1 in district play.
West Mesquite scored on a penalty kick with 26:25 left in the first half and then at the 10:45 mark when Alyssa Gutierrez took the ball away from two Greenville defenders, whirled and fired a shot into the top left corner of the net from about 18 yards.
After beating Crandall 5-1 in the district opener, the Lady Lions have only scored one goal in their last three district matches.
West Mesquite also won the junior varsity match, 2-1. Andrea Dominquez scored for Greenville off an assist from Teagan Smith.
The Lions lost their district game 4-0 at West Mesquite.
The Lions are now 2-12 for the season and 0-4 in district play. They’re scheduled to play next at Forney, which is 0-3-1 in district play. Forney tied Crandall 0-0 in its last match on Friday.
