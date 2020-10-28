QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@ CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7 p.m., Wednesday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (5-1), Caddo Mills (7-0).
LAST WEEK: Sunnyvale 28, Quinlan Ford 14; Caddo Mills 29. Community 11.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Caddo Mills is alone in first place District 6-4A-II with a 3-0 record. Quinlan Ford is tied for second with Sunnyvale at 2-1. Caddo Mills is ranked eighth in 4A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine." Ford is averaging 438.5 yards of total offense per game, including 382.7 yards rushing per game. Caddo Mills is averaging 527.7 yards per game, including 288.1 yards passing and 239.6 rushing. Townley has thrown for 1,852 yards and 21 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,033 yards and 18 TDs. Williams (71-670, 6 TDs) and Roden (61-617, 11 TDs) lead the Ford rushers.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@ COOPER BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.
LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Cooper.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (5-3), Cooper (5-1).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 41, Celeste 10; Cooper 28, Como-Pickton 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksy, OL Jasper Northcutt. Cooper: QB Jaxson McGuire, RB Jayden Limbaugh, RB Chase Morales, WR Collin Ingram.
NOTES: Cooper is averaging 344.7 yards rushing per game. Cooper is alone in first place in District 6-2A-I at 4-0. Wolfe City ranks third at 3-2. Cooper’s outscored its four district opponents, 131-50. Wolfe City holds a 129-98 edge in scoring against its five district opponents.
