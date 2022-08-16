WOLFE CITY — Longtime playing partners David Weaks and Dillon Duren teamed up to finish first in the fourth annual Lee Leonard Memorial golf tournament on Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club.
Weaks and Duren, who also played together as junior golfers, shot an 11-under score of 61 for 18 holes.
Keigh George and Matt Arlen were a stroke back in second place at 62.
Daniel Lewis and his partner Trent Borchardt finished third in the championship flight at 65 after winning a scorecard playoff. Second place went to Kevin Money and Landon May with a 66.
Roger Carwile, who once was one of the top sluggers in Greenville city softball, teamed with Art Davis to finish first in the first flight at 66.
Former Greenville Lion football player David Hall teamed with one of his former coaches, Jim Coker, to finish first in the second flight at 67. Bobby Bowers and Cliff Hudson were second at 70.
The golfers competed in heat but no rain, which was a change from previous tournaments.
The tournament, which benefits the Greenville High School golf team, attracted 27 teams.
Greenville golf coach Don Johnson said he wanted to thank “all the teams and volunteers for making Saturday a success.”
“I also thank Webb Hill Country Club and Mel Fox, club professional, for all they do to make GHS golf welcome,” said Johnson. “The golf course is in great shape. The food and service were great thanks to Mrs. (Shirley) Ranly’s leadership.”
The tournament is named for Lee Leonard, a teacher/coach for nearly 40 years at Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills and Eunice, New Mexico. Leonard also played basketball at New Mexico State on two Aggie teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. He coached the Greenville Lions in golf and basketball and was also one of the city’s top softball players. Leonard died in 2013.
Fourth annual Lee Leonard Golf Tournament
Saturday, Webb Hill Country Club
Wolfe City
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. 61 — David Weaks-Dillon Duren
2. 62 — Keigh George-Matt Arlen
3. 65 — *Daniel Lewis-Trent Borchardt
4. 65 — Alan Hawkins-Brandon Adams
4. 65 — Robert Poteet-Cody Nicholson
FIRST FLIGHT
1. 64 — Roger Carwile-Art Davis
2. 66 — Kevin Money-Landon May
3. 67 — Harper Waddle-Aiden Cheney
SECOND FLIGHT
1. 67 — David Hall-Jim Coker
2. 70 — Bobby Bowers-Cliff Hudson
3. 73 — Bob Bihr-Sterling Newcomb
*Won a scorecard playoff
