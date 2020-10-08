Season records were deceiving during the Greenville Lady Lions’ District 13-5A volleyball home match against Highland Park on Tuesday.
Highland Park, which was 1-5 for the season, handed the 6-1 Lady Lions a 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 loss.
It was the district debut for Highland Park, which had to cancel eight matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Offensively they were as I expected them to be ...very disciplined,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We will make some adjustments and be more prepared for them the next time we play them.”
The Lady Lions, who are ranked No. 17 in 5A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, dropped to 2-1 in district play.
Greenville led 8-2 in the third set before the Scots rallied behind the play of 6-2 junior Emily Hellmuth, who has orally committed to play at Pepperdine University in California.
The Lady Lion were also up 5-2 in the first set.
Brooke Hutchings led the Lady Lions with seven kills. Kelsi McNair put away four kills and Jenna Wade finished with four.
Sydney Walker set for 15 assists.
Hutchings led the Lady Lions in digs with nine. Walker and Maci Williams both finished with six digs and McNair added three.
Greenville is scheduled to play next at Mesquite Poteet on Friday.
No. 12 Rains
tops Commerce
COMMERCE — No. 12 ranked Emory Rains swept the Commerce Lady Tigers in District 12-3A on Tuesday, handing them a 26-24, 25-20, 25-6 home loss on Tuesday.
Briana Heslop led Commerce with three kills and Keke Reynolds finished with two.
Emma Dobbs, who set for four assists, also managed eight digs. Sydney Oliphant led Commerce in digs with 14, Jaylene Balderrama added four and Cadye Shaw finished with three.
Rains also won the junior varsity match, 10-25, 26-24, 25-23.
Commerce, now 7-7 for the season and 4-4 in district play, is scheduled to play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at No. 13 Prairiland, which is 8-0 in district play.
Rains is now 17-1 with the only loss in five sets to Prairiland.
Kaufman turns back
Quinlan Ford
KAUFMAN — The Quinlan Ford Lady Panthers dropped to 7-8 for the season with a 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24 District 13-4A loss at Kaufman on Tuesday.
Victoria Geisert led the Lady Panthers with 19 kills, while Bailee Radney put away 15 kills and Kaylyn Rainer added four kills.
Radney led Ford in blocks with five and in digs with 15. Geisert and Rainer both finished with 10 digs and Jaycie Whitehead added eight. Alecs Burch and Christianna Utley both contributed five digs.
Ford, now 3-5 in district play, is scheduled to play again on Friday at No. 8 Farmersville, which is 19-2 for the season.
Community downs
Caddo Mills again
NEVADA — Community beat the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes for the second time in three days on Tuesday, winning their District 13-4A match, 26-24, 25-12, 25-20.
Community also beat the Lady Foxes 25-17, 16-25, 26-24, 25-16 on Saturday.
Caddo Mills, now 10-8 for the season and 4-4 in district play, is scheduled to play Sunnyvale at home on Friday.
Greenville PTAA
to face Fruitvale
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy will try to rebound from a pair of losses to Miller Grove and Greenville Christian in a match scheduled for Friday at Fruitvale.
Julia Frisbee led PTAA’s against Greenville Christian with 18 digs.
Kaylee Frisbee and Sophia Helge led the PTAA hitters.
Cumby will play
next at Boles
Cumby, which is ranked 13th in Class 2A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association is scheduled to play at Boles on Friday afternoon.
Cumby is 9-2 for the season and 6-1 in District 18-2A play following a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 loss on Tuesday to North Hopkins.
Boles is 8-6 overall and 4-2 in district play following a 15-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 15-8 win last week over North Hopkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.