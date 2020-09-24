After winning two matches in Texarkana on Tuesday night, the Greenville Lady Lions are to stay at home for a non-district volleyball match on Friday against Caddo Mills.
The scheduled match time is at 4:30 p.m.
Greenville beat Tyler 25-16, 25-18, 25-11 and then Texas High 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 to run its season record to 3-1.
Kelsi McNair led the Lady Lions against former district rival Texas High with 14 kills. Brooke Hutchings and Sydney Walker both put away seven kills.
McNair served for six aces and Hutchings served for five.
Maci Williams and Hutchings led the defense with seven digs each and Walker finished with six digs to go with 23 assists.
Hutchings led Greenville against Tyler with seven kills. McNair and Jenna Wade both added five kills.
Laney Himes led Greenville in digs against Tyler with nine, while Williams added eight and Hutchings and McNair both finished with five digs.
Walker set for 20 assists.
Caddo Mills is 9-5 for the season following a 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 win over Kaufman.
---
The Quinlan Ford Lady Panthers are to travel to Nevada to play Community on Friday.
Ford swept Terrell, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22, in varsity play plus 25-19, 25-20 in junior varsity and 25-14, 25-18 in the freshman contest.
Victoria Geisert led Ford against Terrell with 14 kills. Kaylyn Rainer finished with five.
Bailee Radney led Ford in digs with eight and Geisert finished with five.
Jaycie Whitehead set for 20 assists.
