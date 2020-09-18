They waited a long time for their season volleyball opener.
Then when they started their match at home on Tuesday, the Greenville Lady Lions took a while to get rolling. They recovered from a slow start to down Sulphur Springs, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11.
“They started off a little slow,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “I was worried for a minute. They didn’t have very much energy. But they found a way to make it (the victory) happen.”
Sickels praised the play of Kelsi McNair and Jenna Wade.
“Both hit the ball well tonight,” she said.
Sickels also said Wade blocked well at the net and setter Sydney Walker was a standout.
“She’s a player,” Sickels said of Walker.
Brooke Hutchings and McNair helped the Lady Lions break a 10-10 in the decisive fifth set with back-to-back kills. With Hutchings serving the Lady Lions reached a match point at 14-10 but let it slip away with an error. Walker then put the Ladycats away with a dink shot that slipped in behind Sulphur Springs’ front wall.
The two teams were hardly strangers. They scrimmaged against each other this past weekend as Greenville won three of the four sets. They’re also former district rivals. Greenville beat Sulphur Springs twice in District 15-5A play on the way to the district championship. The 28-15 Lady Lions also won a bi-district championship with a victory over Longview Pine Tree.
That team lost some talented players to graduation including Jayde Sickels (Texas A&M-Commerce) and Emily Saenz (Arlington Baptist) who signed with colleges to play volleyball, but they still return eight players off the team that finished 9-1 in district play.
Sulphur Springs remains in the District 15-5A but the Lady Lions are in a new District 13-5A.
The Lady Lions will play again on Saturday at Princeton with the first match starting at 11 p.m.
Commerce falls
to Prairiland
Commerce lost its volleyball match to Prairiland, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17.
Payton Miller led Commerce in kills with six, followed by Keke Reynolds with three and Jaylene Balderrama with two.
Balderrama topped Commerce in digs with seven and May May Simael finished with six.
Emma Dobbs led in assists with eight and Cadye Shaw finished with four.
Commerce is now 4-4 for the season and 1-2 in district play.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play again on Friday at Lone Oak, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Caddo Mills
whips Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes downed Sunnyvale 25-10, 17-25, 25-7, 26-24, 15-12 on Tuesday.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again on Friday at Quinlan Ford in a District 13-4A match.
Greenville PTAA
to play Cumby
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts will take on Cumby at 5 p.m. on Friday after dropping a match in three sets at Como-Pickton on Tuesday.
Sophomore Eliie Higgins served for three aces for PTAA and Julia Frisbee led the Lady Panthers at the net against Como-Pickton.
