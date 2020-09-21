The Greenville Lady Lions, who are now 1-1 for the volleyball season, will try to bounce back from a loss to Princeton as they travel to Texarkana today to play Texas High and Tyler.
The Lady Lions will face Tyler at 6 p.m. and then Texas High at 7:30 p.m.
Greenville, which opened the season with a five-set victory over former district rival Sulphur Springs, lost 25-22. 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 at Princeton on Saturday.
Brooke Hutchings led the Lady Lions with 14 kills, while Jenna Wade put away 13, Alyssa Mitchell and Kelsi McNair both added 11 kills and Sydney Walker chipped in four.
Walker served for four aces and Hutchings served for three.
Walker set for 40 assists.
Maci Williams led the Lady Lions in digs with 18, followed by Hutchings with 11, Laney Himes with 10, McNair with nine and Walker with six.
Texas High and Greenville are former district rivals. The Lady Lions are now in District 13-5A while Texas High is in 15-5A.
Tyler, formerly called John Tyler, is in 16-5A.
Commerce beats
Lone Oak in three sets
LONE OAK — The Commerce Lady Tigers will play at Sulphur Springs today after downing Lone Oak in three sets on Friday.
Commerce won, 25-18, 26-24, 25-10, to go 5-4 for the season and 2-2 in district play.
Payton Miller led Commerce with 11 kills. Jaylene Balderrama added six kills and Cadye Shaw and Emma Dobbs both put away five and Keke Reynolds added four.
Balderrama topped Commerce in digs with 12, while Shaw and Dobbs added five each.
Dobbs set for 23 assists.
Commerce also took the junior varsity match, 25-18, 24-26, 25-10.
Commerce’s match against Sulphur Springs is to start at 4:30 p.m.
Lone Oak, now 8-8 for the season, is to play at home on Tuesday against Paris Chisum.
Quinlan Ford outlasts
Caddo Mills in five sets
QUINLAN — Quinlan Ford outlasted Caddo Mills in five sets on Friday.
The Lady Panthers prevailed, 25-22, 19-25, 11-25, 27-25, 16-14.
Victoria Geisert led Ford with 18 kills and Bailee Radney added 16.
Jaycie Whitehead set for 38 assists.
Kaylyn Rainer led Ford in digs with seven, while Geisert and Whitehead finished with six each.
Caddo Mills took the junior varsity and freshman matches.
Ford plays again on Tuesday at Terrell.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play next at Kaufman on Tuesday.
