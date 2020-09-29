The 4-1 Greenville Lady Lions are scheduled to begin their quest for a second straight district volleyball title at home tonight.
The Lady Lions, who won the District 15-5A title and a bi-district crown last season, are to face Crandall this evening in a District 13-5A opener in the Lions Den. Crandall, which is 3-4 for the season, has moved up from 5A. The Lady Lions will honor their seniors at 5 p.m., with the varsity match to follow at 5:30.
Greenville’s also in a district with Highland Park, Forney, Mesquite Poteet, North Forney, Royse City and North Mesquite. The Lady Lions have beaten Sulphur Springs, Tyler, Texas High and Denison and have lost to Princeton. Brooke Hutchings led the Lady Lions against Denison with 16 kills. Kelsi McNair put away eight kills, Alyssa Mitchell added five and Jenna Wade and Sydney Walker both finished with four. Walker set for 26 assists. Laney Himes led in digs with 10, while Maci Williams and Hutchings both added six and McNair finished with five.
---
Commerce, which is 7-4 for the season and 3-2 in district play, is scheduled to play at Paris Chisum today, starting with the first junior varsity match at 4:30 p.m.
Commerce lost on Friday to Edgewood, 25-13, 25-13, 25-27, 25-16.
Keke Reynolds led Commerce against Edgewood with eight kills. Jaida Harris put away six kills, Jaylene Balderrama managed five kills and Emma Dobbs added four. Dobbs set for 13 assists and Cadye Shaw added 10. Balderrama led in digs with six and Shaw finished with five.
---
Quinlan Ford will play at Community on Tuesday after losing in five sets to Sunnyvale on Friday, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 16-25, 15-10.
---
Caddo Mills, whose scheduled match against Greenville was called off, is to face No. 10 state-ranked Farmersville at home on Tuesday. Caddo Mills is 9-5 for the season. Farmersville is 16-2 for the season and 4-1 in district play after sweeping Terrell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.