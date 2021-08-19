Last year the Greenville Lady Lions and Sulphur Springs Ladycats played two five-set volleyball matches with both teams winning on their home court.
The Lady Lions took care of business in three sets during Tuesday night’s rematch, which was also Greenville’s home opener for the 2021 season.
Greenville prevailed, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25, to go 8-1 for the season.
“We came out a little bit slower than we normally do,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels.
The Lady Lions trailed 14-10 in the first set before Jenna Wade helped turn things around with a big kill. After Allie Johnson’s kill put the Lady Lions up 15-14 they closed out the first set with a 10-3 run.
Greenville led by margins of 16-10, 19-12 and 23-14 in the second set.
Sulphur Springs led the third set early by scores of 6-1 and 8-3 and had a chance to extend the match to a fourth set with a set point at 24-23 but Ashlee Robison and Wade combined on a block to tie it at 24-24. Brooke Hutchings then put away three kills as the Lady Lions claimed the set at 27-25 and the match.
“They fought for a few points,” Sickels said of the last few points. “I didn’t really like it that they got down so far.”
Sickels said this Greenville team shows “a lot of fight” and “a lot of chemistry.”
Wade and Hutchings topped the Lady Lions with nine kills each. Johnson managed eight kills and Tisha Pradhan and Sydney Walker added three each.
Wade led in blocks with four and Hutchings managed three.
Walker set for 24 assists.
Hutchings led in digs with 15, while libero Laney Himes and Robison finished with 11 each and Walker produced eight digs.
Sulphur Springs, which used to be in Greenville’s district, dropped to 2-5 for the season. The Ladycats are now in District 15-5A. Greenville is in 13-5A.
Greenville will compete next in the Wills Point tournament with matches scheduled for 3, 5 and 6 p.m. on Thursday against Boles, Kemp and Sunnyvale.
Boles is 3-0 for the season after beating Sulphur Bluff, Kemp and Wolfe City.
Greenville won the junior varsity match over Sulphur Springgs, 25-27, 25-18, 25-12. Sulphur Springs took the freshman match in three sets.
Commerce wins
home opener
COMMERCE — The Commerce Lady Tigers won their home volleyball opener and squared their season record at 4-4 with a 20-25, 25-6, 25-21, 26-24 win on Tuesday over Wills Point.
The two teams will meet again at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wills Point Tournament.
Payton Miller led the Lady Tigers with eight kills, while Keke Reynolds put away seven, Emma Dobbs managed six and Alica Obesukova finished with four.
Meme Wilson led the team in digs with 14, while Obesukova added 12, followed by Cadye Shaw with 10 and Dobbs with nine.
Dobbs set for 19 assists and Shaw added seven.
Caddo Mills falls
to Blue Ridge
CADDO MILLS — Blue Ridge slipped past the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19, in non-district volleyball on Tuesday.
Caddo Mills will play again in the Wills Point tournament starting on Thursday.
The Caddo Mills junior varsity Green and White teams won in straight sets and will play at home on Friday against Van Alstyne.
