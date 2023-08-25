The Greenville Lady Lions jumped out to a fast start and then rolled to a 25-6, 25-18, 25-9 victory over Cumby on Tuesday in the Lions Den.
The Lady Lions improved to 13-5 for the season while Cumby remained winless at 0-6.
Greenville built early leads of 4-0, 14-1 and 17-2 in the first set on the serving of Caroline Bowers and the hitting of Ashlee Robison, Trinity Washington, Jillian Dracos, Natalie Gibson and Jaxey Walker. Bowers closed out the set with a dink over Cumby’s front line for the point.
Cumby led 5-2 and 13-12 early in the second set following a key block by Jenna Bearden.
But the Lady Lions surged ahead and then won a long rally on set point.
The Lady Lions led the third set by margins of 7-1, 18-5 and 20-8. Bower served out the match, making it 23-9 with an ace and then Dracos produced a kill to up the count to 24-9 before the Lady Lions closed out the match.
“The girls played hard,” said Greenville coach Jenna Sickels. “They kept high energy through the whole game.”
“I was really impressed with the way the girls played after the first set,” said Cumby coach Ashley McDonald. “They came back and played hard.”
Cumby, which went 30-5 last season, is a young team.
“We’ve got five sophomores and most of them were on the varsity last year,” said McDonald.
Dracos, the daughter of current Cumby athletic director Tom Dracos, led the Lady Lions with 13 kills. Robison and Gibson both put away seven kills, Washington finished with five, Lilly Couch added four and Walker and Allie Johnson wound up with three kills each.
Walker led the defense with 12 digs. Emily Henson produced eight digs, while Robison added five, Bowers four and Marleigh Hood, Johnson and Washington all finished with three digs.
Walker set for 22 assists, Henson set for eight and Bowers added five.
Bowers served for a team-high 19 points and five aces. Robison served for seven points and a pair of aces. Gibson served for six points, Walker served for five and Hood served for four points and a couple of aces.
Jeanna Bearden led Cumby with four kills, while Sandra McCraw put away three kills and Gaby Osornio added two.
McCraw led Cumby with 12 digs, Bearden finished with nine, Ella Horne had five digs and Macyn Pettit added four.
Mylee Hall set for 11 assists for Cumby.
Greenville will compete next in the Forney tournament this weekend while Cumby heads to the Edgewood tournament.
Royse City, which moved up to No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings for Class 6A, improved to 21-1 for the season with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-19 win over Coppell.
Royse City will join Greenville in the Forney tournament.
Caddo Mills upped its season record to 11-1 with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 win over Rains. Caddo Mills is to compete next at the Edgewood tournament.
Commerce upped its record to 11-4 with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 win over Community.
Jaida Harris led Commerce at the net with 17 kills, while Jordyn Dowdy added nine kills and Chelsey Chavez and Mattie Putman both tallied five kills.
Harris also led Commerce’s defense with 22 digs. Putman recorded 20 digs, Chavez had 18, Macie Morales and Liz Mojica both had 13 and Dowdy finished with 10.
Chavez set for 28 assists and served for a team-high six aces.
Commerce is scheduled to play next at home on Friday against Whitewright with the varsity match to start first at 4:30 p.m.
Lone Oak improved to 9-6 with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 win over Wills Point. Lone Oak is to play next in the Kerens tournament.
Boles lost 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14 to Quitman to fall to 0-5 for the season.
