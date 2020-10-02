The Greenville Lady Lions wasted no time in resuming their quest for a second straight district volleyball championship by whipping Crandall in three sets in the District 13-5A opener on Tuesday.
After honoring their six seniors, the Lady Lions jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first set and never looked back as they won 25-16, 25-9, 25-16.
“We just knew it was going to be a big night,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “Senior night and all that. We just knew we had to come out and stay strong and we did.
“I thought they dominated the game and that’s exactly what we needed to do.”
The Lady Lions recognized seniors Maci Williams, Jordan Hunnicutt, Olivia Joyce, Brianna Ramsour, Alyssa Mitchell and Kelsi McNair before the match.
McNair and junior Brooke Hutchings had big games at the net. McNair led the Lady Lions with 16 kills and Hutchins put away 13. Junior Jenna Wade added seven kills.
Sophomore Sydney Walker set for 32 assists and led the Lady Lions’ defense with 12 digs. Hutchings and McNair both finished with nine digs, Williams recorded six digs and Hunnicutt and Laney Himes added four digs each.
The Lady Lions, who are now 5-1 for the season, will resume district play on Friday at 9-2 Forney. Greenville went 28-15 last season, winning district and bi-district championships.
Commerce sweeps
Chisum in three sets
COMMERCE — The Commerce Lady Tigers squared their volleyball season record at 6-6 and district record at 3-3 with a three-set home win over Paris Chisum on Tuesday.
Commerce won 26-24, 25-23, 25-14.
Emma Dobbs led Commerce with six kills. Jaida Harris and Payton Miller both put away five kills. Jaylene Balderrama added four kills.
Dobbs set for a team-high 15 assists and Cadye Shaw finished with seven assists.
May May Simael led the Commerce defense with eight digs, while Sydney Oliphant recorded six digs and Shaw and Dobbs finished with five each. RCommerce is scheduled to play next on Friday at Grand Saline.
Quinlan Ford falls
to Community
NEVADA — Community swept the Quinlan Ford Lady Panthers, 26-24, 25-13, 25-11, in District 13-4A volleyball on Tuesday.
Bailee Radney led Ford in kills with 10, while Kaylyn Rainer added six and Victoria Geisert put away five. Radney led Ford in blocks with four. Geisert led in digs with nine. Radney and Rainer both finished with eight digs, Jaycie Whitehead added six, Alecs Burch produced five digs and Christianna Utley added four.
Ford, now 7-7 for the season and 2-4 in district play, is scheduled to play next on Tuesday at Kaufman.
No. 10 Farmersville
spikes Caddo Mills
CADDO MILLS — No. 10 Farmersville handed the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 District 13-4A volleyball loss on Tuesday.
Caddo Mills dropped to 9-6 for the season and 3-2 in district play.
The Lady Foxes are scheduled to play next at home on Friday against Terrell.
