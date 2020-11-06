The Greenville Lady Lions upped their District 13-5A volleyball record to 9-2 with a 25-14, 25-12, 26-24 home win on Tuesday over Mesquite Poteet.
Greenville, now 13-3 for the season, remained alone in second place in the district standings to 7-0 Highland Park. Both of the Lady Lions’ district losses have been to Highland Park.
Mesquite Poteet dropped to 3-7 in district play and 5-12 for the season.
“I thought for the most part we played really slow,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels.
But slow or not “a win is a win,” she said.
Kelsi McNair led the Lady Lions at the net with 13 kills, while Jenna Wade finished with 12 kills and Alyssa Mitchell added five.
Sydney Walker set for 29 assists.
Brooke Hutchings led Greenville’s defense with 16 digs. McNair produced 11 digs, sophomore Laney Himes added 10 and Walker finished with five.
The Lady Lions will play again on Friday at Royse City. Greenville beat Royse City on Saturday, 25=23 23-25, 25-19, 25-13.
Royse City is 8-6 for the season and 5-4 in district play after whipping West Mequite, 25-13, 25-11, 25-8, on Tuesday.
---
The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes’ run in the 4A volleyball playoffs ended with a 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 area loss to No. 10 state-ranked Gilmer.
Caddo Mills finished at 15-10 while 24-4 Gilmer advanced to the regional quarterfinals to play Community, which outlasted Lindale, 27-25, 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-6.
Lauren Braucht led the Caddo Mills hitters with eight kills. Landry Lyday finished with seven kills, Zailey Moses and Kaydee Bennett both recorded six and Gracey Brockway added four.
Brooke Schmitz set for 30 assists and led the defense with 18 digs. Krya Madsen added 17 digs and Moses and Brockway both finished with 15 digs.
Karlye Johnston led Gilmer with 16 kills and Raeven Harris produced 41 digs.
---
The Boles Lady Hornets claimed their 2A area playoff match over Hawkins, 22-25, 25-9, 2325, 25-21, 16-14.
Boles advanced to play No. 1 state-ranked Beckville in the regional quarterfinals. Beckville, now 28-2, whipped North Hopkins, 25-11, 25-8, 25-14.
