RICHARDSON — Everything was going the Greenville Lady Lions’ way in the first set of their bi-district volleyball playoff match against District 14-5A champion Forney on Tuesday.
They got some big serves from Sydney Walker, Natalie Gibson and Caroline Bowers, plus some key kills by Walker and Ashlee Robison to build a 20-10 lead.
But Forney, which had made some unforced errors, settled down to win 15 of the next 16 points and take the set at 25-21.
The Lady Rabbits controlled the next two sets to win the match, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18.
Forney, now 41-3 for the season, advances to the area round to play Texas High, a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 winner over Huntsville.
The Lady Lions finished the season at 21-18-2.
“They fought for it,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “It just didn’t go in our favor tonight. I’m proud of them for being here. Not a lot of teams made it to the first round. They proved a lot of how they are to get here.”
Greenville had to beat Princeton twice last week to reach the playoffs, once in a regular season district match and then in a play-in match.
Sickels told the obviously disappointed Lady Lions after the loss that “they have nothing to be ashamed of” and nothing to hang their heads about.
Smith served a 10-point run for Forney in the first set, getting some kills from Savannah Whitaker and Kylie Rodriguez along the way.
Katy Traylor stopped some of Forney’s momentum with a kill to make it 21-19 but the Lady Rabbits won the next six points, getting a big block and a kill from Sydney Davis.
Greenville led the second set 7-5 before Forney got rolling with some strong net play by Davis and Mia Santos and aces from Kaiden Kilpatrick and Sam Wojtowicz.
Greenville stayed to within 11-9 in the third set before Forney pulled away to end the match.
---
Cumby won its Class 2A volleyball playoff match over Sam Rayburn, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19.
Erin Morgan led the Lady Trojans with nine kills to go with 24 assists.
Ashlyn Hudson recorded five kills and four digs. Keely Hammon put away six kills. Sandra McCraw and Heather McCraw both recorded four kills and Lilly Campbell also added two kills for 29-4 Cumby, which advanced to the area round to play Poolville, which beat Collinsville in five sets.
---
Wolfe City slipped past Como-Pickton 16-25, 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 in a Class 2A bi-district playoff.
The Lady Wolves, who are now 18-21 for the season, will advance to the area round to play Lindsay, a 25-11, 25-11, 25-9 winner over Chico.
Royse City lost to Sachse, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19, in a 6A bi-district match to finish the season at 23-15.
Sophomore Kyle McCoy led Royse City against Sachse with 19 kills, while junior Dani Senak recorded 12 and junior Kaitlin Carr added eight.
Sophomore setter set for Alayna Howard set for 33 assists and Ava Cole set for four. Cole led the Royse City defense with 15 digs. McCoy recorded 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.