After going 7-0 in the Sulphur Springs tournament, the Greenville Lady Lions will make their 2023 home debut in volleyball on Tuesday against Sulphur Springs.
Match times are at 4:30 and 6 p.m. for the sub-varsity and varsity in the GHS gymnasium.
The Lady Lions, who are now 8-1 for the season, won all their matches at Sulphur Springs in straight sets. They beat Redwater (25-13, 25-10), Mount Vernon (25-16, 25-14), Hughes Springs (25-22, 25-21), Prairiland (25-14, 28-26), Sulphur Springs (25-14, 25-13), Sulphur Bluff (25-10, 25-10) and Wills Point (25-20, 25-20).
“We had a good weekend,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “It was a chance for us to work on our offense. We were able to focus on the little things we needed to work on.”
Jillian Dracos leads the Lady Lions for the season in kills with 47. Allie Johnson has put away 36 kills, Trinity Washington has 35, Ashlee Robison has 24, Jaxey Walker has 13 and Natalie Gibson has 12.
Libero Caroline Bowers leads the defense with 57 digs, while Johnson has 56, Jaxey Walker has 39, Emily Henson has 32, Sunny Sickels has 23, Washington and Robison both have recorded 18 digs and Dracos has 14.
Walker has set for a team-high 89 assists, while Henson has 40 and Bowers has 17.
Sulphur Springs is 3-4 for the season.
---
The 10-1 Royse City Lady Bulldogs are to play at 6-2 Forney at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Royse City beat some teams from South Texas in a tournament including Round Rock Westwood, Austin Johnson, Willis, Klein Oaks, Austin Vandegrift and Dickinson.
The Lady Bulldogs’ only loss this season has been to Austin Westlake, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17.
---
Caddo Mills, which is 8-1, is scheduled to play at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Blue Ridge.
The Lady Foxes also played in the Sulphur Springs tournament and beat Sulphur Bluff, Mount Vernon, Canton, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Redwater and Prairiland in straight sets.
---
Quinlan Ford, which is 1-1, will play at home at 6 p.m. against Leonard.
The Lady Panthers lost in five sets to Wolfe City and beat Cumby in four sets, 25-9, 25-11, 20-25, 25-22.
---
Lone Oak, 3-3 for the season, is scheduled to play at 0-2 Boles at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lone Oak has beaten Palestine, Athens and Kennard.
Boles has lost to Palmer and Sulphur Bluff.
---
Commerce, 6-1-1 for the season, is to play at home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against 7-2 Wills Point.
Commerce has beaten Leonard, Grand Prairie, Dallas Sunset, Fort Worth Dunbar, Arlington Bowie and Sherman. The Lady Tigers lost to Lewisville and tied Life Waxahachie.
---
Wolfe City, 1-0 for the season, is scheduled to entertain Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy, with the first match starting at 5 p.m.
Wolfe City beat Quinlan Ford, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 15-9.
Kinsly Woodruff of Wolfe City recorded seven assists and nine digs against Ford.
Joleigh Laverty recorded 11 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs for Wolfe City.
Lyric Sandlin managed 11 digs.
Reagan Scott had 16 digs.
---
Cumby, 0-2 for the season, is to play at Prairiland on Tuesday.
--
Greenville Christian is to play at home against Rockwall Providence, starting at 5 p.m. Greenville Christian went 30-11-2 last season.
