The Greenville Lady Lions will bring an 11-5 season record into their next home volleyball match scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Cumby.
The Lady Lions, who were 9-1, went 2-3 in a tournament in Van during the weekend and also lost 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 to former district rival Texas High of Texarkana in a non-district home match on Friday.
Greenville beat Quitman 25-13, 25-27 and New Boston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22.
The Lady Lions lost tournament matches to Lindale, 25-22, 27-25; Edgewood, 25-17, 25-21; and Hawley, 25-23, 25-23.
Cumby’s lost to Quitman, Quinlan Ford, Prairiland and Lone Oak.
Royse City, now 20-1, will travel to Coppell for a non-district match. The Lady Bulldogs went 9-0 in a tournament this past week in Huntsville beating Klein Cain, Montgomery, Conroe, Salado, Willis, Conroe Oak Ridge and Conroe.
Caddo Mills, 10-1 for the season after beating Canton 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16, is to face 2-8 Rains in Emory at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commerce, 8-3-1 for the season, is to entertain 10-7 Community at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lone Oak, which is 8-6, is to play at 10-4 Wills Point on Tuesday. Lone Oak beat Greenville Christian 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 in a home match on Friday.
Wolfe City, off to a 5-1 start, is to play Howe at home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boles, off to an 0-4 start, is to play 3-3 Quitman at home on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. Boles lost 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 to Wolfe City on Friday.
Greenville Christian, which beat Miller Grove in straight sets in a tournament on Saturday, is to play at Wylie Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
