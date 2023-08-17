It may have been “Beach Night” for the Greenville Lady Lions’ 2023 home volleyball opener on Tuesday night.
But the Lady Lions didn’t sit around in lounge chairs, enjoying sand and surf though many of them warmed up wearing leis. And some of their student fans dressed in beach attire as they cheered the Lady Lions on.
They took care of business with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 non-district win over Sulphur Springs to go 9-1 for the season.
“They had a lot of energy tonight,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels.
“They seem to be very focused. They like each other so much. That helps their court chemistry,” she said.
The Lady Lions jumped out to big leads in the first two sets. They went up 4-0 and 9-4 in the first set and 14-2 and 17-3 in the second set behind the serving of Ashlee Robison, Caroline Bowers, Jaxey Walker and Allie Johnson and the hitting of Johnson, Robison, Trinity Washington and Jillian Dracos.
Sulphur Springs led for much of the third set, building leads of 7-4, 12-5 and 16-11.
But the Lady Lions tied it at 17-17 and then Johnson dinked a shot over Sulphur Springs’ front line for a point and the Lady Lions outscored Sulphur Springs 7-2 the rest of the way to close out the match.
“We put it back together,” said Sickels.
Robison served for a team-high 13 points, including a pair of aces. Bowers scored 10 points with two aces. Johnson served for eight points with five aces.
Johnson led the Lady Lions in kills with 10, while Robison added six and Washington and Dracos both finished with five.
Bowers led the defense with 10 digs. Washington recorded nine digs, while Johnson and Sunny Sickels both tallied seven and Robison recorded four.
Walker set for a team-high 21 assists and Emily Henson set for seven.
Jenna Sickels said the 9-1 season record sounds good.
“It does,” she said. “Not a bad place to be right now.”
The Lady Lions will compete next on Friday at the Van tournament before returning to Greenville to play Texas High of Texarkana in another home match starting at 4:30 p.m. with the sub-varsity before the varsity matches starts at 6 p.m.
---
Royse City downed Forney 11-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 to go 11-1 for the season. The Lady Bulldogs are to compete next at the Huntsville tournament.
Caddo Mills beat Blue Ridge in four sets to go 9-1 for the season. The Lady Foxes are to play next at home on Friday against Canton.
Quinlan Ford improved to 2-1 with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 win over Leonard.
Commerce outlasted Wills Point, 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10 to go 7-1-1 for the season. The Lady Tigers will compete next in the Wills Point tournament.
Lone Oak swept Boles 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 to to 4-3 for the season while Boles remained winless at 0-3. Lone Oak is headed to the Van tournament.
Cumby lost 25-10 25-21, 25-17 to Prairiland to fall to 0-3.
Wolfe City beat Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy 25-11, 25-11, 25-14.
Greenville Christian beat Rockwall Providence 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 to go 7-4-1 for the season. The Lady Eagles are headed next to the North Hopkins tournament.
