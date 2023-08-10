The Greenville Lady Lions split in their two volleyball matches on Tuesday, while the Commerce Lady Tigers opened their season with a victory.
Greenville opened the 2023 season at Kaufman, losing 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 to Lindale and then bounced back to beat host Kaufman, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.
Commerce won at home over Leonard, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.
“I’m proud of the way the team played,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They are competing and getting better every day.”
Trinity Washington led the Lady Lions against Kaufman with nine kills, while Jillian Dracos racked up eight, Allie Johnson managed seven and Ashlee Robison recorded three.
Johnson led the Greenville defense with 13 digs and Emily Henson and Caroline Bowers added 10 each. Dracos finished with five digs.
Jaxey Walker set for 13 assists and Henson set for 11.
Johnson led Greenville against Lindale with nine kills and Dracos finished with six.
Walker led the defense with 13 digs, followed by Bowers with 12 and Johnson with 11.
Walker set for 16 assists and Bowers added four.
Jordyn Dowdy paced Commerce with nine kills, followed by Jaida Harris eigh eight and Matti Putman with six.
Chelsey Chavez set for a team-high 21 assists.
Liz Mojica led in digs with even, followed by Harris with seven and Putman with six.
Commerce plays again in the Duncanville Tournament of Champions on Friday, facing Grand Prairie at 10 a.m., Lewisville at 11 and Life School of Waxahachie at noon.
The Lady Lions are to compete in the Sulphur Springs tournament.
