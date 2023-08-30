Greenville’s Lady Lions improved to 17-9 for the volleyball season with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-13 non-district win at Commerce on Tuesday.
Trinity Washington led the Lady Lions with seven kills. Ashlee Robison and Allie Johnson put away six kills each while Jillian Dracos finished with four and Jaxey Walker added three.
Caroline Bowers led the Greenville defense with 14 digs, while Walker produced 10, Washington and Sunny Sickels added nine each, Robison had five and Johnson had four.
Walker set for 15 assists and Bowers set for four.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play next at home on Friday against Prairiland with the varsity scheduled to play first at 4:30 p.m.
Commerce, now 12-5-1 for the season, is scheduled to play at home this weekend in the Labor Day Smash. The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 19 in Class 3A.
Royse City, which has moved up to No. 5 in the Class 6A state rankings, improved to 28-2 with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 victory over Duncanville.
No. 18-ranked Caddo Mills dropped to 13-4 with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 loss to Dallas Christian.
Lone Oak outlasted Quinlan Ford 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 27-25 in a battle of Hunt County teams. Lone Oak improved to 16-7 while Quinlan Ford dropped to 8-4.
Boles beat Terrell in a marathon match, 34-23, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-9.
Whitewright downed Cumby 25-14, 25-10, 25-13. Cumby dropped to 2-12 for the season.
Sulphur Bluff took a 25-23, 25-18, 25-14 over Wolfe City, dropping the Lady Wolves to 9-7 for the season.
Greenville Christian is now 10-10-1 for the season following a 21-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-22 loss to Miller Grove.
