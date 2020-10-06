The Greenville Lady Lions are scheduled to face Highland Park at home in another district volleyball match after they outlasted Forney in five sets on Friday.
Greenville won 8-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13 over Forney to go 6-1 for the season and 2-0 in district play.
Brooke Hutchings led the Greenville hitters with 14 kills, while Kelsi McNair put away 12, Jenna Wade managed seven and Alyssa Mitchell added three kills.
Wade led in blocks with nine, while Allie Johnson added four.
Maci Williams topped the Greenville defense with 20 digs. Hutchings added 16 digs, followed by McNair with 15, Laney Himes with 13 and Sydney Walker with 11 digs to go with 29 assists.
Savannah Whitaker, a 5-11 sophomore, led Forney with 26 kills. Corrinie Taysom set for 49 assists and Maddy Becker recorded 33 digs.
The varsity match is scheduled for 5 p.m. against the 1-5 Scots.
Caddo Mills to face
Community again
CADDO MILLS — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes, who lost to Community in four sets on Saturday in Caddo Mills, are scheduled to play the Lady Braves in a rematch at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Nevada.
Community won 25-17, 16-25, 26-24, 25-16 to go 11-4 for the season and 5-1 in District 13-4A play.
Caddo Mills is now 10-7 overall and 4-3 in district play.
Commerce downs
Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE — Commerce improved to 7-6 for the season and 4-2 in district play following a 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15 win at Grand Saline on Friday.
Payton Miller led Commerce at the net with 12 kills. Jaylene Balderrama and Keke Reynolds both finished with six kills, while Emma Dobbs added five and Jaida Harris four.
Dobbs set for 27 assists.
Sydney Oliphant topped Commerce in digs with 25. Harris recorded 14 digs, while Dobbs managed eight, Briana Heslop and Miller had five and Cadye Shaw tallied four.
Commerce is scheduled to play next at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Rains, which is 15-1 for the season.
Grand Saline is
next for Lone Oak
LONE OAK — Lone Oak, which is 7-12 for the season, is scheduled at play at 5-10 Grand Saline at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lone Oak won a non-district match, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 over Fruitvale on Friday.
