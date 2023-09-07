By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
The Greenville Lady Lions will head into their District 13-5A volleyball opener with a 19-9 season record after sweeping Quinlan Ford on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions, who finished fourth last year in 13-5A, are to face the returning district co-champion McKinney North at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Lions Den. The sub-varsity matches are to follow.
McKinney North and nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy shared the district title last year with 11-1 records. Melissa was third with an 8-4 record and the Lady Lions earned the fourth playoff spot at 6-7.
McKinney North beat the Lady Lions in straight sets in both district matches last season but is only 8-10 heading into Friday’s match following a 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 victory over Marcus.
Allyn Brewer led McKinney North with 17 kills and Ayanna Moore put away eight.
Greenville beat Ford 25-13, 25-9, 25-19.
Jillian Dracos led the Lady Lions with nine kills, while Trinity Washington and Allie Johnson both put away eight kills. Ashlee Robison recorded seven and Natalie Gibson finished with five.
Caroline Bowers led the Greenville defense with 12 digs and Jaxey Walker recorded nine digs to go with 24 assists. Emily Henson set for seven assists.
Quinlan Ford will also face a tough challenge in its District 14-4A opener against No. 4 state-ranked Farmersville, which is 24-2 for the season. That match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Farmersville.
Royse City will head into its District 10-6A opener at home on Friday against Mesquite Horn with a 30-2 record and a No. 6 state rankings.
The Lady Bulldogs won their last match, 25-7, 25-14, 25-14, over Princeton on Tuesday. Kylee McCoy led Royse City with 15 kills and Dani Senak added 10 kills and Sami Senak added seven.
Patience Gibson led the Royse City defense with nine digs, while Dani Senak produced eight and Alayna Howard added seven digs to go with a team-high 32 assists.
Caddo Mills is 20-5 going into its District 14-4A opener at Kaufman on Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Foxes are 19th in the 4A state rankings.
Caddo Mills won its last match, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24 over Van Alstyne on Tuesday.
Lone Oak, 17-8, will take on 13-7-1 Commerce in a District 12-3A opener at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Commerce.
Lone Oak spiked Cumby 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 on Tuesday night. Ava Wallen led Lone Oak with eight kills, while R.J. Neaville finished with seven kills.
Emma Hogue led Lone Oak in digs with five.
Allie Ramm set for 14 assists and Allen set for 13.
Cumby, now 3-14, is to play at Tioga on Friday.
Boles lost a non-district match to Trenton, 25-7, 25-13, 25-20.
