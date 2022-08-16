PRINCETON — The Greenville Lady Lions opened their 2022 volleyball season at the Princeton tournament, going 6-3.
They were 3-0 on Thursday with victories of 25-18, 25-16 over Crandall, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13 over Lindsay and 25-13, 25-7 over Plainview.
“I am very pleased with the way the girls are playing,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels after Thursday’s play. “They are competing every play.”
Greenville went 2-1 on Friday, falling 25-21, 25-21 to Van Alstyne but bounced back to defeat Wolfe City, 25-17, 25-16; and Edgewood, 25-22, 25-21.
The Lady Lions opened tournament play on Saturday with a 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 win over Ponder. They then lost 20-25, 25-18, 15-8 to host Princeton and then 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 in a rematch against Edgewood.
Sydney Walker and Allie Johnson led the Lady Lions in the rematch against Edgewood with seven kills each. Ashlee Robison put away five kills, while Natalie Gibson finished with three and Jillian Dracos and Jaxey Walker both tallied two kills.
Jaxey Walker set for 11 assists and Sydney Walker set for 10.
Sydney Walker led the defense with 16 digs. Caroline Bowers, Jaxey Walker and Johnson all managed 10 digs.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play again Tuesday at Sulphur Springs, starting at 6 p.m.
---
QUINLAN — Cumby swept Quinlan Ford, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10 in non-district volleyball.
Neely Hammond led Cumby with five kills and Ashlyn Hudson finished with four.
Erin Morgan set for 18 assists, while Jacie Morales produced 14 digs on defense and Heather McCraw registered two blocks.
“The Lady Trojans played great tonight,” said Cumby coach Ashley McDonald. “They fought hard as a team.”
