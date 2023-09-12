Defending District 13-5A co-champion McKinney North spoiled Greenville's district volleyball opener on Friday, beating the Lady Lions in straight sets.
McKinney North won 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve its season record to 9-10.
The Lady Lions, who'll play next on Tuesday at Lucas Lovejoy, dropped to 19-10. Lovejoy is a nine-time state champion and shared the district title last season with McKinney North.
Scheduled game times are at 4:30 and 6 p.m. for the sub sub-varsity and varsity matches.
Lovejoy is 16-9 for the season and 1-0 in district play after beating Melissa 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 in its district opener.
Allyn Brewer rang up 14 kills to lead McKinney North over Greenville. Chloe Lewis put away nine kills and Lindsay Baird added seven.
Maya Rhamy led the McKinney North defense with 22 digs, Zoe Alsup recorded 19 and Brewer added 17.
Maleah Evans set for 27 assists.
No. 6 state-ranked Royse City dropped its District 10-6A opener to Mesquite Horn in a heartbreaker: 16-25, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25, 15-13.
Kylee McCoy led Royse City with 30 kills, Dani Senak put away 14 kills and Sami Senak added 11.
Dani Senak led the Royse City defense with 20 digs, Patience Gibson recorded 17, Alayna Howard had 14 and McCoy produced 13.
Howard set for 49 assists and Gibson set for four assists.
Royse City, now 30-3 for the season, is scheduled to play next at Rockwall at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Caddo Mills opened District 14-4A play with a 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 win at Kaufman to go 21-5 for the season.
The Lady Foxes will take on No. 4 state-ranked Farmersville next in Caddo Mills at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Farmersville won its district opener 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 to go 26-2 for the season.
Quinlan Ford, now 10-8 for the season, will resume District 14-4A play at home on Tuesday against 19-7 Sunnyvale.
Greenville Christian beat Boles 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 on Monday and is to play next at North Hopkins on Friday. Greenville Christian improved to 13-13-1 for the season.
Wolfe City, now 9-13 for the season, lost 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to North Hopkins and is to play next at home against Rivercrest.
