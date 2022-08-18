The Greenville Lady Lions won their non-district volleyball match on Tuesday over former district rival Sulphur Springs in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24.
Natalie Gibson led the Lady Lions with seven kills, while Ashlee Robison and Allie Johnson both contributed five kills and Sydney Walker added four. Walker also served for a team-high four aces and set for nine assists. Freshman Jaxey Walker set for 10 assists. Caroline Bowers led the defense with 12 digs, while Sydney Walker recorded 11, Johnson had nine and Jaxey Walker finished with five.
The Lady Lions, who are now 7-3 for the season, are scheduled to play next at the Wills Point tournament on Thursday.
---
The Cumby Lady Trojans won their home volleyball opener over Class 5A Terrell on Tuesday, 25-5, 25-6, 25-8.
Heather McCraw led Cumby with seven kills and four blocks. Ashley Hudson had four kills and Sandra McCraw added three kills. Erin Morgan set for 13 assists. Jacie Morales and Macyn Pettit both finished with two digs.
---
Greenville Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy lost its match in straight sets to Wolfe City.
Isabel Olguin set for five assists for PTAA, whie Joy Ramos recorded three blocks and freshman Nathalia Ferrusca also set for a couple of assists.
