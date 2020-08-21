WILLS POINT — Commerce coach Shelley Jones reached the 300-win mark for her volleyball career as the Lady Tigers outlasted Wills Point in five sets on Tuesday.
Commerce won, 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9 to go 2-1 for the season.
Emma Dobbs led the Commerce setters with 20 assists to go with 10 service points, three kills and four digs.
Keke Reynolds put away eight kills.
Meme Wilson also finished with eight kills, seven points, four aces and 14 digs.
Payton Miller led in kills with nine to go with seven points.
Cadye Shaw served for 12 points and recorded nine assists.
Jaida Harris added three points and three kills.
Sydney Oliphant served for four points.
MayMay Simael added six points, three aces and five digs.
Commerce plays again Friday at Terrell, with the varsity match starting first at 4:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity White team match and then the JV Black team contest.
Commerce went 1-1 in the two JV matches against Wills Point.
Lone Oak beats
No. 8 Leonard
LONE OAK — Lone Oak stayed undefeated at 5-0 with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24 victory over No. 8 Leonard on Tuesday.
Victoria Wittrock put away eight kills to lead Lone Oak, Hannah Green put away six kills, Marissa Hubbard added five kills, while Kaylee Hedges, Addison Springer, Bella Stacy all managed two kills.
Wittrock and Hubbard both served for eight aces.
Bailey Ragsdale led in digs with 14, Green added 11 digs, Springer managed six, Hedges five and Wittrock four.
Hedges set for 19 assists.
Lone Oak plays again at Alba-Golden on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
Ford falls
to Paris
PARIS — Paris outlasted Quinlan Ford 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 in volleyball action on Tuesday.
Victoria Geisert managed nine kills and eight digs for Ford.
Baileee Radney recorded eight kills, 11 digs and 10 blocks.
Jaycie Whitehead and Natalie Stockton both set for 11 assists. Whitehead added eight digs and Stock finished with six digs.
Alecs Burch racked up seven digs.
Abby Floyd finished with 13 blocks.
Ford plays again at home on Friday against Kemp.
Paris won the freshman contest, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, and the junior varsity match, 25-12, 25-10.
Caddo Mills drops
to 2-2 for season
PATTONVILLE — Caddo Mills dropped a volleyball match at Prairiland on Tuesday to fall to 2-2 for the season. The scores were 14-25, 25-9, 25-23, 25-18.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again at Aubrey on Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
