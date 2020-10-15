COMMERCE — The Commerce Lady Tigers clinched a playoff spot in volleyball with a District 12-3A home win over Lone Oak on Tuesday.
Commerce prevailed, 24-26, 27-25, 27-25, 25-21 to to 5-5 in district play and 8-8 for the season.
Payton Miller led Commerce with 18 kills, while Jaida Harris added five, Briana Heslop four and Jaylene Balderrama managed three kills.
Cadye Shaw set for 32 assists.
Heslop, Shaw and Sydney Oliphant all produced 12 digs. Balderrama finished with eight digs and Miller recorded seven.
Commerce claimed the junior varsity match, 25-12, 25-23.
Lone Oak dropped to 10-14 for the season and 1-9 in district.
Commerce is scheduled to play again at home on Tuesday against Edgewood.
Lone Oak is scheduled to play at Paris Chisum on Friday.
Caddo Mills beats
Quinlan Ford
CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills upped its District 13-4A record to 6-4 with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 home win over Quinlan Ford on Tuesday.
Victoria Geisert led Ford with 12 kills and Bailee Radney added 10.
Jaycie Whitehead set for 19 assists for Ford.
Geisert led digs with 15, while Bailee Radney recorded 11 and Whitehead finished with 10.
Caddo Mills, now 12-8 overall, is scheduled to play again at home on Friday against Kaufman.
Ford, now 7-10 for the season and 2-7 in district, is to play Terrell at home on Friday.
Boles wins
seven straight
COMO — Boles won its seventh straight match, beating Como-Pickton, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18.
Boles improved to 9-6 for the season and 7-2 in District 18-2A. Boles is in first place in the district standings.
The Lady Hornets are to play next at home against North Hopkins on Friday.
