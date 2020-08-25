The Commerce Lady Tigers split in two volleyball matches this weekend.
Commerce beat Terrell, 25-10, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18, on Friday and then lost 25-11, 25-15, 20-25, 25-8 to No. 4 state-ranked Farmersville at home on Saturday.
Payton Miller and Jaida Harris led Commerce against Terrell with seven kills each, Meme Wilson added five and Keke Reynolds finished with four. Emma Dobbs set for 19 assists. May May Simael led in digs with nine and Wilson finished with four. Dobbs and Simael both served for three aces.
Commerce split the two junior varsity matches, with the White team losing to Terrell and the JV Black team winning.
Miller led Commerce against Farmersville with five kills, while Reynolds chipped in four and Reynolds added three. Dobbs set for seven assists and Cadye Shaw added five. Simael led in digs with eight.
The Lady Tigers’ JV White team won, 25-16, 25-14, and the JV Black team lost, 14-25, 25-23, 28-26.
Commerce is now 3-2 for the season and is scheduled to play on Tuesday at Community.
Ford beats Kemp
in three sets
QUINLAN — The Quinlan Ford Lady Panthers whipped Kemp 25-20, 26-24, 25-14.
Victoria Geisert led Ford with 17 kills and Bailee Radney added eight.
Jaycie Whithead set for 32 assists and added three kills.
Ford is scheduled to play again at home on Tuesday against Canton.
Lone Oak goes
1-2 in matches
ALBA — The Lone Oak Lady Buffs split in two volleyball matches on Friday.
They beat host Alba-Golden, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-10, and then lost, 25-10, 25-23, 25-22, to Quitman.
Lone Oak also lost on Saturday at Whitewright, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21.
Lone Oak is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Bonham.
Caddo Mills wins
two of three
CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills went 2-1 in three matches this weekend.
The Lady Foxes lost on Friday at Aubrey, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21, and then rebounded to beat Edgewood, 20-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-15, 15-12, and Canton, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-19, both on Saturday.
The Lady Foxes are scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Wills Point.
