The Greenville High School gym was filled each morning this past week by the sight and sounds of volleyball.
Greenville Lady Lions’ head volleyball coach Jenna Sickels, with assistant coaches and various varsity players, put on a volleyball camp for incoming third through ninth graders.
They were working with about 80 campers each day.
“We’ve had a great turnout for the incoming freshmen, about 17,” said Sickels. “We’re getting ready to go into two-a-days next week. It’s great to have them in the gym this week.”
Volleyball practice starts on Tuesday for the Lady Lions in preparation for the 2023 season. They’ll practice twice daily from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Girls of all ages worked on their volleyball skills at the camp. They practiced serving, setting and hitting the ball. They worked on spiking, serve receive and passing. They also worked at digging the ball.
The girls broke off into different groups by ages with some on the main floor and some at the two practice gyms. There were also some drills designed for fun. They also lined up on different sides of the net for game-type drills.
“There are definitely kids coming up that will help out our program in the future,” said Sickels. “They have been having fun at camp learning and and playing volleyball related games.”
The Greenville Lady Lions went 21-18-2 in volleyball last season, returning to the playoffs after finishing fourth in District 13-5A behind nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy, McKinney North and Melissa.
They lost to District 14-5A champion Forney in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Forney, wound up 42-4, and went three rounds in the playoffs before falling to Lovejoy.
The Lady Lions lost five seniors off last year’s team to graduation including all-district setter Sydney Walker, who signed a letter of intent to play at Tyler Junior College.
