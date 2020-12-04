Three players off Greenville’s area championship volleyball team helped the Lady Lions beat Garland Naaman Forest 44-42 in basketball at home on Tuesday.
Maci Williams and Jenna Wade hit some late shots and Brooke Hutchings scored four points and pulled down some big rebounds in the volleyball players’ first appearance with the basketball team this season though all three are former basketball players.
Williams hit a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer on consecutive shots to tie the score at 40-40 with less than two minutes remaining.
Wade banked in a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining for the game-winning shot.
After Naaman Forest pulled to within 43-42 with a bucket by Kaylyn Minor with 34 seconds left, Wade blocked a shot, later got fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 44-42 with 11.02 left on the clock.
The Lady Rangers then missed a shot in the final seconds as Wade secured the defensive rebound.
Williams finished with nine points and Wade recorded four.
“All three of them coming back, they didn’t know a play,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley, who noted that Williams, Wade and Hutchings didn’t get to practice basketball before playing the game. “But it worked out for us.”
Cierra Baysinger led the Lady Lions with 11 points and Chennia Sanders also tossed in eight.
Greenville went up 11-3 in the first quarter but Naaman Forest outscored the Lady Lions 39-33 over the last three quarters.
“I’m happy for the win,” said Delley. “We’ve got to learn how to beat teams when we’ve got them down.”
Minor and Kaylee Bennett both pumped in 15 points to lead the Lady Rangers, who are now 1-7 for the season.
Greenville will play back-to-back games at home on Friday at 5 p.m. against North Garland and then on Saturday against Tyler Legacy.
Varsity girls
Naaman Forest 3 12 10 17 —42
Greenville 11 10 10 13 —44
NF: Kaylee Bennett 15, Peyton Jones 3, Hall 1, Cherion Johnson 8, Kaylyn Minor 15.
G: Cierra Baysinger 11, Evelyn Garcia 3, Logan Venters 3, Brooke Hutchings 4, Kierra Baysinger 2, Maci Williams 9, Chennia Sanders 8, Jenna Wade 4.
Records: G 3-4, NF 1-7.
Next game: North Garland at Greenville, V, 5 p.m. Friday.
Junior varsity girls
Naaman Forest 4 6 0 4 —14
Greenville 11 10 10 13 —49
NF: Zenobia French-love 12.
G: Asia Green 9, Matyia Simpson 8, Christa Corral 6, Brea McFrazier 7.
Bland (girls) 69,
PAHAA 43
MERIT — Connie Hughes fired in 27 points to lift the Bland Lady Tigers to a 69-43 non-district basketball victory on Tuesday over Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association.
Monica Alonso tossed in 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds for No. 17-ranked Bland, which also picked up 10 points and eight boards from May’C Lahvic and seven rebounds from Aziah Lopez.
Varsity girls
PAHAA 7 6 13 17 —43
Bland 17 25 18 9 —69
B: Connie Hughes 27, Monica Alonso 19, May’C Lahvic 10, Aziah Lopez 6, Yadira Elias 4, Shania Striplin 3.
Next game: Campbell at Bland, 6 p.m. Friday.
Caddo Mills (girls) 65,
Commerce 39
CADDO MILLS — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back during a 65-39 non-district basketball win over Commerce on Tuesday.
Caddo Mills, now 6-3 for the season, spread the scoring around among McKaelen Reynolds (14 points), Marisa Richardson (14), Lynzie Spencer (13) and Abi Roach (11).
Jaida Harris led 2-6 Commerce and all scorers with 21 points.
Varsity girls
Commerce 2 10 16 11 —39
Caddo Mills 18 12 16 19 —65
C: Jaida Harris 21, KeKe Reynolds 9, Cadye Shaw 3, MeMe Wilson 2.
CM: McKaelen Reynolds 14, Marisa Richardson 14, Abi Roach 11, Lynzie Spencer 13, Ebony Neal 5, Sarah Forga 4, Jasmin Macias 2, Rylea Helmberger 2.
Records: CM 6-3, C 2-6.
Next game: Caddo Mills at North Lamar, 11 a.m. Saturday.
LaPoynor (girls) 57,
Quinlan 55
QUINLAN — No. 13-ranked LaPoynor rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Quinlan Ford 57-55 on Tuesday.
Maddy Harrison led the Lady Panthers with 19 points, while Jenna Barnes banked in 17 and Bri Daniel doubled up with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Varsity girls
LaPoynor 8 7 15 27 —57
Quinlan Ford 13 18 9 15 —55
QF: Sofia Garcia 2, Maddy Harrison 19, Jenna Barnes 17, Rylee Andrews 2, Presley Junell 2, Eileen Valdenegro 2, Bri Daniel 11.
