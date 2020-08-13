CADDO MILLS — Masks were nearly everywhere during the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes’ four-set victory over Commerce in a season volleyball opener on Tuesday in the Fox gym.
All spectators were required to wear masks before admittance. They were also to wear them in the stands.
Both head coaches, including Skyler Camacho of Caddo Mills and Shelley Jones of Commerce, wore masks during the match, plus their assistant coaches while following the guidelines set by the University Interscholastic League as Texas and the rest of the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Caddo Mills jumped out to the early lead and then turned back Commerce’s late challenge to win, 25-10, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
“We struggled a little bit in game three but I’m glad that we pulled it out,” said Camacho.
The Caddo Mills team features six returning players, including five seniors, off last year’s 21-20 Class 4A playoff team.
“So we have a lot of experience coming back,” said Camacho.
The other eight players on the roster were not on the varsity last season but the team is coming together according to their head coach.
“I think we have good rhythm,” said Camacho. “They’re used to playing with each other. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
Commerce lost most of its players to graduation off a 30-12 Class 3A area championship team of 2019.
“We graduated seven seniors last year,” said Jones. “That was a good group.”
Jones said the current team has been dealing with limitations caused by the pandemic.
“No spring league,” she said. “No summer league.”
But Jones said she was “pretty proud” of the way the young Lady Tigers showed some fight late in the match against Caddo Mills.
“They’re all young,” she said.
Kaydee Bennett, who has verbally committed to play softball at Oklahoma State, led the Caddo Mills hitters with nine kills. Lauren Braucht was next with eight kills, while Zailey Moses added seven and Gracey Brockway put away six.
Brooke Schmitz served for a team-high three aces for Caddo Mills to go with 23 assists and 13 digs.
Kyra Madsen, Caddo Mills’ libero, led in digs with 15.
Jaylene Balderrama served for a team-high 12 points for Commerce and added three kills. Emma Dobbs set for 15 assists. Payton Miller served for eight points to go with four kills. Keke Ryenolds led Commerce in kills with seven. Cadye Shaw set for five assists. Jaida Harris served for six points and two aces. Meme Wilson led in digs with seven and Sydney Oliphant produced three digs.
Caddo Mills will return to action on Friday at Paris.
Commerce plays again at home on Friday against North Hopkins.
Caddo Mills won the freshman contest, 25-3, 25-8, and the junior varsity match, 25-9, 22-25, 25-12.
Ford opens with
home win
QUINLAN — Quinlan Ford opened the 2020 volleyball season with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 home win over Grand Saline on Tuesday.
Bailee Radney led the victors with 12 kills, followed by Victoria Geisert with eight and Kaylyn Rainer with seven.
Jaycie Whithead set for a team-high 17 assists and Natalie Stockton added five assists.
Radney also led Ford’s defense with 10 digs and Geisert added nine.
Ford plays again on Friday at home against Emory Rains.
