The Greenville Lady Lions won a set off the No. 1 state-ranked Highland Park Scots before falling 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 in District 13-5A volleyball on Tuesday.
Greenville and North Forney are the only two 13-5A teams to win a set off the 32-5 Scots, who are now 10-0 in district play. The Lady Lions are now 21-14 overall and 3-7 in district play.
Greenville will play at Mesquite Poteet on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. start for the varsity match.
“Yes, I’m definitely proud of them for the way they played tonight,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “It’s not easy to take a set from Highland Park. I thought they (the Lady Lions) played well for all four sets. Highland Park is powerful. We had to play scrappy and find points where we could and they did.”
Senior Brooke Hutchings and junior Sydney Walker led the way and have reached milestones in their varsity careers. Hutchings led the team in kills with 13 and has passed the 1,000-kill mark for her career.
“That’s impressive to have that many kills in a career,” said Sickels. “Brooke has worked hard for that.”
Walker set for 19 assists and has reached the 2,000 assist mark for her career.
“Two thousand assists is pretty impressive and she’s got another year,” said Sickels.
Jenna Wade also put away seven kills and Allie Johnson recorded two.
Freshman Ashlee Robison led the Lady Lions’ defense with 16 digs. Walker was next with 15 digs, followed by Hutchings and Laney Himes both with 12 and Wade with seven.
Emily Hellmuth, a 6-3 senior, and 6-3 junior Ceci Gooch led Highland Park up front along with 5-11 Sydney Breon. Breon was the district’s most valuable player last season and Hellmuth was selected as 13-5A’s outstanding hitter. Hellmuth has committed to play at Pepperdine University in California.
Highland Park took the junior varsity match, 25-7, 25-10, and the freshman contest, 25-14, 25-6.
Rains slips past
Commerce in five
EMORY — Rains outlasted the Commerce Lady Tigers 23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11 to go 6-1 in District 12-3A volleyball.
Keke Reynolds led Commerce with eight kills while Jaida Harris and Alica Obesukova both finished with six kills and Payton Miller and Emma Dobbs finished with four each.
Meme Wilson led the Commerce defense with 24 digs, Briana Heslop had 13, Dobbs eight and Jenna Buchanan seven.
Dobbs set for 16 assists and Cadye Shaw set for seven for Commerce, which is now 3-6 in district play and 13-14 for the season.
Yantis downs
Greenville PTAA
YANTIS — Yantis claimed a District 18-A volleyball win over Greenville Pioneeer Arts & Technology, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9.
Freshman Isabel Olguin set for seven assists in the first two sets to lead PTAA.
