COMMERCE — The UT-San Antonio Roadrunners scored in the third minute and the 85th minute to beat Texas A&M University-Commerce 2-0 in women’s soccer on Thursday night.
In the Roadrunners’ scoring opportunity of the match, Sasjah Dade scored off a corner kick, assisted by Kiran Singh and Kendall Kloza.
The Roadrunners’ second goal of the match was on an own goal from the Lions in the 85th minute.
UTSA improved to 2-0-1 on the season, while the Lions fell to 0-3 in their first season as an NCAA Division I.
The Lions had just one shot on goal by Melissa Storey (Tyne and Wear, England) and it was saved by the Roadrunners.
Lion goalkeepers faced just three shots on goal, two were saved by Jen Peters (Allen) in the first half. Gillian McKenzie (Mesquite Horn) made her collegiate debut on Thursday night, playing the second half in net.
UTSA outshot the Lions 9-4 and had the 8-4 edge in corner kicks. The Lions have been held scoreless through all 270 minutes this season, dating back to last season. Just under 400 minutes of match action have surpassed since the last goal for the Lions.
A&M-Commerce will head to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes on Sept. 1 and Colorado College on Sept. 3.
A&M-Commerce has moved up to NCAA Division I from Division II and has switched from the Lone Star Conference to the Southland Conference.
The Lions’ next home game is on Sept. 9 against Houston Baptist for their Southland Conference opening match.
