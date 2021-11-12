BEDFORD — Quinlan Ford showed once again why the Panthers are the No. 1 ranked rushing team in America during a 49-23 Class 4A-II bi-district football victory over Godley.
The Panthers, who were averaging 502.4 yards rushing per game, ran for 586 yards and seven touchdowns to go 11-0 for the season and advance into the area round against 4-7 Pittsburg, a 53-0 playoff winner over Brownsboro.
Godley, which had beaten the Panthers 41-12 in the bi-district round last year, ended its season at 3-7.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams led the Panthers with 259 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, upping his season total to 1,987 yards and 27 TDs on 172 carries. The senior’s rushed for 3,094 yards and 39 TDs on 296 carries during his two-year varsity career. His career average is 10.5 yards per carry and 154.7 yards per game.
Running back Kaiden Roden ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Roden’s now rushed this season for 1,840 yards and 24 TDs on 168 carries. He’s also rushed for 2,962 yards and 40 TDs on 312 carries for his career. He’s averaging 9.5 yards per carry for his career and 75.9 yards per game.
Quarterback Rowdy Rowan, who missed last week’s game with an injury, ran for 69 yards and a TD on six carries. Rowan has rushed for 1,071 yards and 14 TDs on 107 carries this season and for 1,760 yards and 21 TDs for his career.
Also rushing for the Panthers were Zalen Morales (3-14), Marquisz Graham (1-3) and Blake Holbrook (1-3).
Rowan led the Panther tacklers with 18 tackles, including eight solos. Jeremiah Coleman made 12 tackles, Gustavo Sanchez recorded 11 stops, while J.J. Jorzig made eight stops and Graham, Cade Whitworth and Gavin Steiger were in on seven tackles.
The Panthers ran the ball 49 times but attempted only one pass. It was intercepted.
