The Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs will find out on Thursday who their new district rivals will be for the next two seasons.
The University Interscholastic League is announcing its bi-annual realignment information on Thursday morning, which includes all of the realigned districts.
The Lions know they’ll be losing Royse City, North Forney and Sulphur Springs in their 8-5A-II football district, plus Highland Park, Royse City and North Forney in 13-5A for all their other sports. Royse City, North Forney and Highland Park are moving up to Class 6A for the next two seasons. Sulphur Springs is dropping down to 4A after the UIL announced the new reclassification information in December. Those reclassification numbers are based on each school’s enrollment.
Will the Lions stay close to the Metroplex with their district opponents or have to travel to East Texas as has been in the past when they were paired with Texas High of Texarakana, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and Longview Pine Tree?
“Nobody ever knows,” said Darren Duke, the Lions’ athletic director and head football coach. “A lot of people like to speculate over it. We’ve been from Denison to Texarkana to Marshall to Corsicana. So how would anybody know where we’re going?”
Duke said he’s seen a couple of projected districts the Lions could be in, including one in East Texas and another with teams from around the Metroplex.
The Dallas Morning News predicted that the Lions would be in a district with Denison, Lucas Lovejoy, Melissa, Princeton and Frisco schools Emerson, Independence and Memorial. The Lions have been in districts with Denison and Lovejoy in the past but not with any of the other schools.
Terrell could be a new district opponent because the Tigers are moving up to Class 5A from 4A. A Greenville-Terrell rivalry in football could be interesting because Terrell’s head coach is Marvin Sedberry Jr. and its defensive coordinator is Marvin Sedberry Sr., who coached three different stints with the Greenville Lions.
“Any district in region II’s going to be hard,” said Duke. “It’s all about the travel for our fans and for our coaches.”
Greenville High School’s enrollment turned into the UIL was 1,515. Royse City turned in an adjusted enrollment of 2,333.5, barely over the 5A cutoff at 2,224
“We’re the fourth smallest number in Class 6A,” said David Petroff, Royse City’s athletic director.
Royse City could get paired with neighboring Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath in 6A. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs have already been playing Rockwall and Heath in some sports.
Royse City was the only Greenville-area team to switch classifications.
Caddo Mills (591) and Quinlan Ford (739) will remain in 4A.
Commerce (447) and Lone Oak (323) will remain in 3A.
Boles (168), Bland (223), Celeste (150), Cumby (133) and Wolfe City (219) will remain in 2A and Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy (98), Campbell (95) and Fannindel (41) will remain in Class A.
Thus, the other area teams aren’t changing classification but could change district numbers or opponents.
