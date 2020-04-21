After Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all Texas schools, including public, private and higher education institutions are to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the University Interscholastic League announced that all remaining spring activities and state championships have been canceled.
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools also announced “in keeping with this order and the health interests of all involved, TAPPS moves to the conclusion of our spring actitivites.”
The UIL’s decision means the cancelation of the remaining state semifinalist and championship boys state basketball tournament games, the girls and boys soccer playoffs, plus competition in wrestling, golf, tennis, track and field, baseball and softball.
Spring football training and spring games have also been canceled due to concerns caused by the COVID-19 virus.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association and Texas Women’s Powerlifting Association had already suspended their state powerlifting meets with no word of a rescheduled date.
TAPPS had completed its state basketball tournaments before spring activities were canceled.
Quinlan Ford coach Chawn Cooper said the news that the spring sports have been canceled was “devastating” to him as a coach and a parent of a son, Colt Cooper, who had qualified for state in powerlifting and had hopes of advancing to state in the shot put and discus in track and field.
“I’m disappointed for all the kids,” said Cooper. “We had two seniors in Quinlan and Colt that were going to lift at state.”
Cooper said he was disappointed that “fruits of all that work” would not come to bear.
Cooper said it’s hard as a coach not to be there at school for the athletes.
“We’ve got kids at school that need us,” he said.
Caddo Mills athletic director Kodi Crane emphasized the importance of health and safety for all concerned.
“The one thing the UIL and all of us want is to make sure our athletes and our coaches are safe,” he said. “It’s sad for the kids and for the parents that don’t get to see their kids at every level compete. It’s sad for the seniors and the other kids as well.”
Crane said the Fox coaches have been providing workout schedules for the Caddo Mills athletes each week.
“We have a weekly Zoom (social media program) meeting,” he said.
The UIL announced that it will “continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools.”
“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” said UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”
