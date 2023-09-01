COMMERCE — California-Davis spoiled the football season opener of the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions and the head coaching debut of Clint Dolezel on Thursday.
The visiting Aggies, who are nationally-ranked, jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the second quarter and then cruised to a 48-10 victory on the Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.
Aggie quarterback Miles Hasting, who passed for 3,048 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for the 6-5 Aggies, went 22-of-30 for 239 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gale.
UC-Davis also rushed for 279 yards, led by Lan Larison, who ran for 109 yards on 16 carries. Larison rushed for touchdowns of 5, 2 and 25 yards.
Matteo Perez ran for another 88 yards on 13 carries, scoring on a 37-yard run.
C.J. Hutton also ran for a 3-yard touchdown for the Aggies and Hunter Ridley booted field goals of 37 and 24 yards.
Emmanuel Adagbon booted a 39-yard field goal for the Lions as time expired in the first half.
Josh Magana also fired a 65-yard touchdown pass to Keith Miller III for a Lion touchdown with 8:45 remaining.
UC-Davis outgained the Lions 529-285 in total yardage.
Magana was 5-of-7 passing for 89 yards for the Lions and starter Peter Parrish was 6-of-12 for 54 yards but with three interceptions.
Miller finished with two catches for 72 yards and Reggie Branch caught two for 22 yards. Shamenski Rucker also caught three passes for 17 yards.
Ra’veion Hargrove led the Lion rushers with 48 yards on 12 carries. Rucker rushed for 47 yards on seven carries and Branch ran for 35 yards on eight carries.
Daryion Taylor led the A&M-Commerce defense with nine tackles, while also recording an interception. Max Epps posted eight tackles and an interception, which he returned for 43 yards. Warren Robinson had the lone sack for the Lions, also forcing a fumble on the play, which was recovered by King Ambers.
Thursday night’s loss ends a streak of nine straight wins in season openers for the Lions. The last time A&M-Commerce lost the season opener prior to this season was 2012.
“That’s a good football team, there’s no doubt about it,” said Dolezel. “UC-Davis is well-coached. The program’s been around for a long time. We’ve got a lot to learn, I know that. We’ve got to coach better. We’ve got to play better. We didn’t quit. I’ll give us that. We didn’t quit at the end. We’ve just got to get better.”
Dolezel is a former Lion quarterback who also lettered in golf and in track and field. He was inducted into the Lion Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
