CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills senior quarterback Tyler Townley was one of six players recognized as a 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
Townley was recognized in Class 4A for his week five performance in the Foxes’ 50-28 victory over Aubrey.
Townley was 17-of-23 passing for 400 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 157 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. It’s the third straight game that Townley has passed for at least 250 yards and three TDs and also rushing for at least 150 yards and two TDs.
Townley has now passed for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, completing 57 of 75 attempts with four interceptions for the 4-0 Foxes. His quarterback rating is 134.9. He’s also rushed for 601 yards and 12 TDs on 60 carries.
“He’s just very consistent in the run and pass game,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane. “He’s absolutely one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached. His knowledge of what’s going on offensively and defensively is next level. He sees things on the field a lot of people don’t see, and it’s because he studies so hard and works so hard. He studies film on the weekend and during the week. He’s just a great kid who is highly-competitive and wants great things for his football team.”
Cedar Park Vista Ridge quarterback Kyle Brown earned the 6A award after throwing for 413 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-35 win over Hays.
Corpus Christi Moody running back Nathaniel Sada captured the 5A award. Sada scored on a 2-yard run, kickoff returns of 80 and 65 yards and on a 76-yard pass reception during the Trojans’ 46-43 win over Beeville Jones.
Gladewater wide receiver D.J. Allen claimed the 3A award after catching 10 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns in the Bears’ 42-21 victory over Tatum.
Lindsay quarterback Kolt Schuckers went 31-of-45 passing for 431 yards and seven touchdowns in a 68-26 win over Collinsville to earn the 2A award.
Fort Worth All-Saints Episcopal running back Montaye Dawson earned the private school award after rushing for 359 yards and five TDs on 17 carries in the Saints’ 70-50 win over Azle. Dawson has verbally committed to play at SMU.
All weekly winners will be eligible to become a Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.