Two-time defending state champion Harvest Christian Academy of Lantana made some big plays on special teams to spoil Greenville Christian’s six-man football home opener on Saturday.
Andy Cumbest returned a kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown, teammate Bryson Comstock returned a punt 23 yards for a touchdown and the Saints recovered a muffed kickoff return that led to a touchdown on offense as they won 74-14.
“That’s a good football team,” said Eagles coach Larry Uland. “We have a lot to work on.”
Greenville Christian stayed within 24-14 in the first quarter after Matthew Sundeen ran 2 yards for a touchdown and Jack Carter scored on a 3-yard pass from Brady Britain. Sundeen converted on the second kick try.
But that would end scoring for the Eagles as the Saints returned the kickoff and punts for TDs and then collected scoring runs of 32 yards by Colin Rooney, 10 yards by Cumbest and 16 yards by Comstock.
Adam Bishop then threw for touchdowns of 14 and 18 yards, the final TD with 0:07 left before halftime. The game ended seven seconds later via the 45-point mercy rule.
Bishop and Rooney scored the Saints’ first two TDs on runs of 1 and 22 yards as Harvest Christian remained undefeated this season at 2-0. The Saints opened the season with a 45-0 victory over McKinney Cornerstone.
The Eagles dropped to 0-2. They lost their season opener 46-0 to Dallas Lutheran.
Greenville Christian will be back at home for its next game on Saturday at 2 p.m. against 2-1 Jonesboro, which was an 11-1 team last season including a 56-6 win over the Eagles.
“After that we go to district,” said Uland. “I don’t know if we can win district. We’ve got a shot at winning some in district.”
