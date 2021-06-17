KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Jen Peters and Cora Welch have won the United Soccer Coaches’ Players of Distinction Award.
Peters and Welch earned this honor after nomination by head coach Neil Piper based on the USC’s requirements that the player has achieved quality performance on the field, represented the highest ideals of team leadership, exhibited quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general and made other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.
“Jen and Lauren are both great team leaders on and off the field,” Piper said. “On the field their performances speak for themselves. Off the field they are great at doing to little things and setting an example for others.”
Peters, a sophomore from Allen, was named the Lone Star Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in the 2021 spring season and is the first Lion to ever win that award. She had one shutout on the season with a 2.22 goals against average and made a program-record 15 saves in the LSC tournament against West Texas A&M. She has a 1.09 career goals against average with 10 shutouts and an 11-9-1 record in 25 matches for the Lions.
Welch, a senior from Plano Senior High, was a first team all-Lone Star Conference honoree in the 2021 spring season, following up on a second team honor in 2019. She was a strong two-way player with two goals and an assist, including both goals in a 2-1 win at Midwestern State. In 62 career matches for the Lions, she has five goals and two assists, including one match-winner.
Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Lions played an abbreviated soccer season this spring, going 4-3.
Their 2021 fall season is to open on Sept. 2 at Metro State in Denver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.