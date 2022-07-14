Royse City pitcher Kaylee Schmitz and shortstop Jenna Joyce, who helped the 31-10-1 Lady Bulldogs reach the region softball finals, have made two all-state teams.
Schmitz made the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A first team and the Texas Sports Writers Association third team.
Joyce was selected to the TGCA first team and made the TSWA honorable mention list.
Schmitz, who was a senior, went 26-10 on the mound with a 1.47 earned run average and 257 strikeouts in 194 innings. She was also named the pitcher of the year in District 13-5A.
“Kaylee was a warrior all season for us, and there is no doubt that we don’t advance to the regional final without the five weeks of excellence she displayed during the playoffs,” said Royse City coach Lee Kuyrkendall. “She was consistent all season, and there was never a time that she didn’t pitch well enough for us to win even in the few losses.”
Joyce, who was a junior, batted .505 for the season with 13 home runs, 16 doubles and 68 runs batted in. She set single-season school records for homers and RBIs and was the offensive player of the year in 13-5A.
“Shortstop Jenna Joyce was a great addition to our team, as she and a few others carried us offensively throughout the season,” said Kuyrkendall. “Some of our better returning hitters had fewer RBI than last year because Jenna usually didn’t leave many people on base after her at bats. She will be one of our leaders going into the 2023 season, and we look forward to another assault on the program’s offensive records.”
Joyce was also selected to compete in a state all-star game.
Royse City advanced to the Region II-5A finals before falling to Rock Hill of Prosper.
The Lady Bulldogs are moving up to Class 6A for next season and will be a member of District 10-6A.
Lake Creek of Montgomery earned two of the top honors on the TSWA team after beating Georgetown 7-0 in the state 5A finals. Lake Creek’s Michelle Rochinski, who led her team to a 40-0 record, was named coach of the year. Lake Creek junior pitcher Ava Brown was named the player of the year. She allowed just one hit in the championship game while striking out eight to finish the season with a 28-0 record. She also drove in two runs and had two hits.
Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association
All-State Softball Team
CLASS 5A
Coach of the year: Michelle Rochinski, Lake Creek
Player of the year: Ava Brown, Lake Creek, Jr.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Brown, Lake Creek; Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs, Jr.; Savannah Geurin, Leander, Sr.
Catcher: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn, Jr.
First base: Glennis Woolridge, Mansfield Timberview, Sr.
Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey, Sr.
Shortstop: Maddie McKee, Lake Creek, Jr.
Third base: Tatiana Trotter, Lubbock Monterey, Sr.
Outfielders: Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn, Sr.; Mallory Pyle, Hallsville, Sr.; Carmen Uribe, Lake Creek, Soph.
Utility: Madison Hartley, Georgetown, Soph.
DP/DH/Flex: Tierrani Johnson, Marshall, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Reagan Rios, Longview, Jr.; Grace Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill, Sr.; Cambree Creager, Georgetown, Soph.
Catcher: Kennedy Miller, Georgetown, Jr.
First base: Danae Lopez, Amarillo, Soph.
Second base: Lacie Mendez, Burleson Centennial, Jr.
Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs, Jr.
Third base: Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek, Sr.
Outfielders: Meagan Lee, Leander, Sr.; Marissa Powell, Aledo, Sr.; Mickayla Tosch, Foster, Jr. Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated, Sr.
DP/DH/Flex: Madison Jones, Longview, Jr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers: Kaylee Schmitz, Royse City, Sr.; Anays Perez, Lubbock Monterrey, Soph.; Brenlee Gonzales, Aledo, Soph.
Catcher: Mia Bailey, El Paso Hanks, Jr.
First base: Kimber Craig, Lubbock Cooper, Jr.
Second base: Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin, Sr.
Shortstop: Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey, Jr.
Third base: Ella Berlage, Prosper Rock Hill, Fr.
Outfielders: Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant, Soph.; Emily Alvarez, Prosper Rock Hill, Sr.; Haile DeLaRosa, Burleson Centennial, Jr.
Utility: Desirae Spearman, El Paso Hanks, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood; Della Jasinski, Brenham; Bailey Lindemuth, Burleson Centennial; Maddie Muller, Frisco Memorial; Tamya Waiters, The Colony
Catcher: Ryleigh Mills, Lufkin; Marley Neises, Leander; Kalee Rochinski, Lake Creek; Gabrielle Luna, Prosper Rock Hill
First base: Katerina Luna, Prosper Rock Hill; Abbey Papadimitriou, Kingwood Park; Texas Ray, Aledo
Second base: Sara Houston, Hallsville; Natalie Gowan, Frisco Memorial; Ripley Welker, Foster
Shortstop: Jenna Joyce, Royse City; Destan Burks, Red Oak; Hailey Toney, Magnolia West; Isabella Torres, Georgetown
Third base: Kaitlyn Moeller, The Colony; Taysia Constantino, Kingwood Park
Outfield: Danae Vasquez Dickson, Colleyville Heritage; Veronica Cully, Prosper Rock Hill; Leti Paiz, Austin Anderson; Jensen Vienne, Huntsville; Lainie Schaeffer, Friendswood; Kylee Lansbury, Amarillo; Alexa Almejo, Denton Ryan
Utility: Jolie Malan, Prosper Rock Hill; Makayla Menchue, Hallsville; Miranda Fimbres, Mansfield Timberview; Judith Osuna, El Paso Hanks
