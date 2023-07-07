  Two Royse City players, who helped the Lady Bulldogs upset the state's No. 1-ranked team, have earned all-state honors.

  Second baseman Jenna Joyce and pitcher Abby Mangrum made the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team.

  Joyce was a second-team selection and Mangrum made the third team. Joyce batted .588 for the 27-7-2 Lady Bulldogs, slugging six home runs and 20 doubles. She drove in 49 runs. She was a two-time all-district most valuable player honoree and has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Joyce also made the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team and the 2023 DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex Team.

  Mangrum, a sophomore right-hander, went 24-6 on the mound with a 1.72 earned run average. She struck out 221 batters and walked only 31 in 162 innings. Opposing hitters batted only .191 against her. She also made the All-District 10-6A first team and the the 2023 DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex Team.

  Royse City, in its first season in Class 6A after moving up from 5A, finished second to Rockwall in District 10-6A and then whipped Sachse 18-8 in the bi-district round before upsetting Mansfield Lake Ridge 3-2 in the area round. Royse City then lost 4-3 and 9-2 to Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals.

         LONGVIEW – Listed are the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Teams for the 2023 season.

                  CLASS 6A

  Coach of the Year: Laneigh Clark, Pearland

  Player of the Year: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland

                   FIRST TEAM

  Pitcher: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer; Arlette Hernandez, La Joya

  Catcher: Braelyn Daniels, Ridge Point

  First base: Sadie Ryan, Midland

  Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland

  Third base: Avery Jefferson, Denton Guyer

  Shortstop: Raegan Jones, Alvin

  Utility: Jordyn Merrett, Wylie

  Outfield: Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands; Paris Johnson, Lake Ridge

  DP/DH: Adelyn Hall, Willis

                   SECOND TEAM

  Pitcher: Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood; Avery Hoang, Lake Ridge; Cameron Timmons, Southlake Carroll

  Catcher: Erin Perez, Deer Park

  First base: Jai-Lynn Flores, Dripping Springs

  Second base: Jenna Joyce, Royse City

  Third base: Trinity Allen, Bridgeland

  Shortstop: Paislie Allen, Lewisville

  Utility: Haley Hughes, Brazoswood

  Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland; Moriah Polar, Shadow Creek; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands

               THIRD TEAM

  Pitcher: Sydney Jackson, Bridgeland; Abby Mangrum, Royse City; Laci Peskey, Waller

  Catcher: Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands

  First base: Gabriele Simmons, Harker Heights

  Second base: Kaylynn Jones, Denton Guyer

  Third base: Scarlett Poore, Lake Ridge

  Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs

  Utility: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

  Outfield: Tia Warsop, Lake Ridge; Haylie Stum, Bridgeland; Kiley Huffman, Alvin

            HONORABLE MENTION

  Pitcher: Sadie Beck, Keller; Neveah Brown, Harker Heights; Savannah Carter, Klein Collins; Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy; Amira Rodriguez, San Benito; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park; Jordan Cox, Dripping Springs

  Catcher: Abby Ptak, Altin; Jozanna Montes, San Benito; Raigan Brannon, Lake Ridge; Kadin Vire, Waxahachie

  First base: Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands; Kiley Sanchez, San Benito

  Second base: Bethany Aguilar, San Benito

  Third base: Bryanna Fuentes, Deer Park; Rhilynn McCoy, Atascocita

  Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Lake Ridge; Sophie Smith, Klein Oak; Kristyn Whitlock, Pearland; Jade Uresti, Ridge Point

  Outfield: Chayne Allen, Bridgeland; Campbell Smith, Westlake; Lorelei Graham, Deer Park; Mazlyn Heyer, Willis; Tahya Pitts, Denton Guyer; Elyssa Ruvio, San Benito

