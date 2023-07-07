Two Royse City players, who helped the Lady Bulldogs upset the state's No. 1-ranked team, have earned all-state honors.
Second baseman Jenna Joyce and pitcher Abby Mangrum made the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team.
Joyce was a second-team selection and Mangrum made the third team. Joyce batted .588 for the 27-7-2 Lady Bulldogs, slugging six home runs and 20 doubles. She drove in 49 runs. She was a two-time all-district most valuable player honoree and has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Joyce also made the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team and the 2023 DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex Team.
Mangrum, a sophomore right-hander, went 24-6 on the mound with a 1.72 earned run average. She struck out 221 batters and walked only 31 in 162 innings. Opposing hitters batted only .191 against her. She also made the All-District 10-6A first team and the the 2023 DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex Team.
Royse City, in its first season in Class 6A after moving up from 5A, finished second to Rockwall in District 10-6A and then whipped Sachse 18-8 in the bi-district round before upsetting Mansfield Lake Ridge 3-2 in the area round. Royse City then lost 4-3 and 9-2 to Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals.
LONGVIEW – Listed are the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Teams for the 2023 season.
CLASS 6A
Coach of the Year: Laneigh Clark, Pearland
Player of the Year: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Abigail Gutierrez, Pearland; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer; Arlette Hernandez, La Joya
Catcher: Braelyn Daniels, Ridge Point
First base: Sadie Ryan, Midland
Second base: Kennedy Drafton, Pearland
Third base: Avery Jefferson, Denton Guyer
Shortstop: Raegan Jones, Alvin
Utility: Jordyn Merrett, Wylie
Outfield: Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita; Alannah Leach, The Woodlands; Paris Johnson, Lake Ridge
DP/DH: Adelyn Hall, Willis
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood; Avery Hoang, Lake Ridge; Cameron Timmons, Southlake Carroll
Catcher: Erin Perez, Deer Park
First base: Jai-Lynn Flores, Dripping Springs
Second base: Jenna Joyce, Royse City
Third base: Trinity Allen, Bridgeland
Shortstop: Paislie Allen, Lewisville
Utility: Haley Hughes, Brazoswood
Outfield: Hailey Golden, Pearland; Moriah Polar, Shadow Creek; Gabby Leach, The Woodlands
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Sydney Jackson, Bridgeland; Abby Mangrum, Royse City; Laci Peskey, Waller
Catcher: Kiara Wiedenhaupt, The Woodlands
First base: Gabriele Simmons, Harker Heights
Second base: Kaylynn Jones, Denton Guyer
Third base: Scarlett Poore, Lake Ridge
Shortstop: Taylor Anderson, Dripping Springs
Utility: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove
Outfield: Tia Warsop, Lake Ridge; Haylie Stum, Bridgeland; Kiley Huffman, Alvin
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Sadie Beck, Keller; Neveah Brown, Harker Heights; Savannah Carter, Klein Collins; Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy; Amira Rodriguez, San Benito; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park; Jordan Cox, Dripping Springs
Catcher: Abby Ptak, Altin; Jozanna Montes, San Benito; Raigan Brannon, Lake Ridge; Kadin Vire, Waxahachie
First base: Kaelyn Zusi, The Woodlands; Kiley Sanchez, San Benito
Second base: Bethany Aguilar, San Benito
Third base: Bryanna Fuentes, Deer Park; Rhilynn McCoy, Atascocita
Shortstop: Kassidy Chance, Lake Ridge; Sophie Smith, Klein Oak; Kristyn Whitlock, Pearland; Jade Uresti, Ridge Point
Outfield: Chayne Allen, Bridgeland; Campbell Smith, Westlake; Lorelei Graham, Deer Park; Mazlyn Heyer, Willis; Tahya Pitts, Denton Guyer; Elyssa Ruvio, San Benito
