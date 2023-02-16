BRYAN — Two Caddo Mills players earned recognition on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Asssociation Class 4A all-state football team.
Senior linebacker Sam Cuevas and senior defensive back Lance Jamison made the honorable mention list on defense.
Cuevas rang up 142 tackles for the season, including 102 solos, plus nine tackles for losses and four sacks . He also forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass.
Jamison finished with 93 tackles, including 70 solos, intercepted three passes and broke up 15 passes for the 11-1 Foxes.
Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the players of the year on the all-state team.
Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and Division II state title.
Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses for the 13-2 Gobblers.
Carthage’s Scott Surratt was the coach of the year. His state title was his ninth, tying Gordon Wood’s record.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Keystone Allison, Carthage, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Will Hutchens, Lindale, 6-4, 275, Sr.
Tackles – Colby Hale, China Spring, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Bryce Rasmussen, El Campo, 6-2, 273, Sr.
Center – Jacob McLaughlin, Boerne, 6-2, 285, Sr.
Wide receivers – Tre Hafford, China Spring, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Braden Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Tight end – Hector Contreras, Seminole, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Quarterback – Connor Cuff, Carthage, 6-4, 200, Sr.
Running backs – Rueben Owens, El Campo, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Isaiah Ross, Kilgore, 5-10, 185, Sr.; (tie) Landon Thigpen, Godley, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill, 6-0, 185, Soph.
Fullback – Aden Rascoe, Lampasas, 6-1, 200, Sr.
All-purpose – Ilonzo “Duece” McGregor, Chapel Hill, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Place-kicker – Thomas Barr, China Spring, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Defense
Linemen – Jaylen Trotter, China Spring, 5-6, 175, Sr.; Greg Salazar, China Spring, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Keltyn Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-10, 215, Soph.; (tie) Carlon Jones, Bay City, 6-3, 270, Jr.; Caleb Hamby, Boerne, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Linebackers – Sean Burks, Cuero, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Hutson Hendrix, Boerne, 5-10, 215, Soph.; Brandt Patek, Cuero, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Javin Cash, Canyon, 6-0, 215, Sr.
Secondary – Skylar Rubio, Calallen, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Houston Hendrix, Boerne, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Keddrick Harper, Carthage, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Jakerrian Roquemore, Carthage, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Punter – Tate Thrasher, Columbia, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Utility – Tristan Exline, China Spring, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Kick returner – Adan Santoyo, Bridgeport, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Offensive player of the year – Cuff, Carthage Defensive player of the year – Burks, Cuero Coach of the year – Scott Surratt, Carthage
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – Hamish Mpofu, Celina, 6-5, 345, Sr.; Gage Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 6-3, 265 Sr.
Tackles – Caden Romo, Wimberley, 6-4, 250, Jr.; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill, 6-4, 275, Jr.
Center – Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 6-1, 260, Sr.
Wide receivers – Noah Paddie, Carthage, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Drew Coleman, Godley, 6-1, 180, Sr.; (tie) Jamarion Carroll, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 180; Sr. Cuyler Cramer, Seminole, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Tight end – Camden Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-11, 210, Jr.
Quarterback – (tie) Cash McCollum, China Spring, 6-3, 212, Jr.; Jaxon Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 185, Soph.
Running backs – Elijah Huff, CC West Oso, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Kiefer Sibley, Waco Connally, 5-10, 185, Jr.; (tie) Tycen Williams, Cuero, 5-11, 180, Sr.; A’Marion Peterson, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 210, Sr.
Fullback – Eric Powell, Wichita Falls, 5-8, 180, fr.
All-purpose – D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Place-kicker – (tie) Diego Gutierrez, El Campo, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Patricio Maldonado, Wichita Falls, 5-7, 170, Sr.
Defense
Linemen – Quinten McCarty, Brownwood, 6-1, 247, Jr.; Victor Shaw, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Poasa Utu, Kennedale, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Javian Frazier, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 5-10, 205, Jr.
Linebackers – Deiontae Marry, Carthage, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Caden McKenzie, Glen Rose, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Jayron Williams, Silsbee, 6-1, 235, Sr.; (tie) Jimmy Vazquez, Greenwood, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Jayce Krauskopf, Pleasanton, 6-1, 215, Sr.
Secondary – Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, Sr.; Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Quinton Hall, Nevada Community, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Ivy Kelley, Wichita Falls, 5-9, 175, Jr.
Punter – Jace Adams, Sweetwater, 6-1, 170, Jr.
Utility – Damion Moore, Lake Worth, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Kick returner – Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville, 6-0, 175, Jr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – Davin Zurovetz, Lago Vista, 6-0, 300, Jr.; (tie) Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Ayden Guerra, Somerset, 6-1, 260, Sr.
Tackles – Casey Poe, Lindale, 6-5, 280, Jr.; (tie) Kyle Weghorst, Cuero, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Matthew Welch, Lake Worth, 6-5, 290, Sr.
Center – Kourtney Ellis, Dallas Carter, 6-3, 320, Sr.
Wide receivers – Nathan Baker, Randall, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Jamel Hardy, Dallas Lincoln, 6-3, 189, Sr.; (tie) Jaydon Smith, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Jonathan Brown, Anna, 6-1, 210, Sr.
Tight end – Kaden Ford Alvarado, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Quarterback – (tie) Evan Bullock, Anna, 6-4, 212, Sr.; Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, Sr.; Hudson White, Glen Rose, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Running backs – Kaden Dixon, Center, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Nate Palmer, Decatur, 5-11, 185, Jr.; (tie) Kaeden Landry, Dallas Carter, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Shastin Golden, Davenport, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Fullback – Connor Starr, Livingston, 5-10, 215, Sr.
All-purpose – Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer, 6-1, 178, Sr.
Place-kicker – (tie) Tanner Tipton, Lumberton, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Mauricio Diaz, Brookshire Royal, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Defense
Linemen – Braelyn Ward, Gilmer, 6-0, 315, Sr.; Peyton Christian, Kilgore, 6-0, 290, Sr.; Jett Runion, Aubrey, 6-6, 235, Sr.; Jacob Vincent, Celina, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Linebackers – Cameron Gould, Wichita Falls, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro, 5-6, 160, Soph.; Beau Barton, Van, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Bryan Bejarano, Monahans, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Secondary – Brody McClure, Decatur, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Bodee Mausser, Glen Rose, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Everson Strain, Aubrey, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Landon Wright, Sunnyvale, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Punter – Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, Sr.
Utility – (tie) Isaiah Garcia, Fort Stockton, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Kick returner – Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, 5-8, 175, Sr.
