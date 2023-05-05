COMMERCE — Nikita Strogalev and Tamara Susa reached the podium on the first day of the Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions.
Strogalev (Kiev, Ukraine) took gold in the men’s pole vault and Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) took silver in the women’s javelin. Several Lions made their way into the finals as well as both Trey Wheeler (Scurry-Rosser) and Elizabeth Ortiz (Palacios) completed the first day of the combined events.
Wheeler was in sixth place in the men’s decathlon going into the final day. He took third in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.75 (1.80m), finishing in the top six in every event.
Ortiz is in third place in the women’s heptathlon. She finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.78 seconds and second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.40 seconds.
Strogalev cleared 16-4 3/4 inches (5.0m) in his first attempt to secure the conference championship. He cleared 16-2 3/4 (4.95m) in the first attempt as well.
Alex Speer (Robinson) closed out the day with a time of 31:48.34 in the 10,000-meter run to place sixth.
In the track preliminary events, Casey Novelo (Euless Trinity) and Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) are through to the finals in the men’s 1,500-meter run with times of 3:58.85 and 3:59.05, respectively.
The Lions had the top two times in the 200 dash. Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) clocked the fastest time at 20.54 seconds, which is a new Saint Lucia national record. J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) finished second overall with a time of 21.07 seconds.
Axel Paolucci had the second fastest time among all student-athletes in the 400-meter hurdles to punch his ticket to the finals. He ran a time of 52.70 seconds.
Through three events A&M-Commerce’s men ranked fifth in the point standings with 13 points.
Susa threw 144-6 (44.05m) on her fourth attempt to move into second. She has been the conference runner-up in the event in each of the last two seasons.
In the prelims, Leah Pettis (McKinney North) ran a time of 24.21 seconds to place sixth in the 200 meter dash and qualifies for the finals.
Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) and Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) are through to the finals in the 400 hurdles. Ndukwe timed 59.47 seconds for second overall and Maury timed 1:01.73 for fourth overall.
The Lion women ranked eighth in the team standings following the first day with eight points.
The three-day meet is to wrap up on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
