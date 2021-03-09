  Two players on the 7-7 Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s team were recognized on the All-Lone Star Conference Basketball Team.

  Augustine Ene, a 6-4 senior guard from Carrollton Creekview, was named to the second team.

  Demarcus Demonia, a 6-6 junior guard/forward from Fort Washington, Maryland, made the honorable mention list.

  Ene led the Lions in scoring (14.3 points per game) and was tied for the lead in blocked shots (11). Ene also averaged 4.9 rebounds and handed out 13 assists.

  Demonia ranked third on the team in scoring at 12.7 points and led in rebounding at 5.3. He also handed out 25 assists and produced nine steals and six blocked shots.

  Parker Hicks of the league’s top-rated Lubbock Christian earned player of the year honors. Hicks averages 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds  per game.

  The defensive player of the year went to Dallas Baptist’s Chandler Jacobs, who averages 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-high 2.4 steals per game.

           2021 All-Lone Star Conference

             Men’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — Parker Hicks, Lubbock Christian

  Defensive player of the year — Chandler Jacobs, Dallas Baptist

  Newcomer of the year — B.J. Maxwell, St. Edward’s

  Sixth man of the year — Aamer Muhammad, Lubbock Christian

  Freshman of the year — Ricky Lujan, Dallas Baptist

  Coach of the year — Todd Duncan, Lubbock Christian

              FIRST TEAM

G Chandler Jacobs        Dallas Baptist          Sr.

G Ricky Lujan               Dallas Baptist          Fr.

F Parker Hicks               Lubbock Christian    Sr.

G Lloyd Daniels             Lubbock Christian    Sr.

F B.J. Maxwell               St. Edwards’s          Gr.

G Creaighton Avery       A&M-Kingsville         Jr.

G Qua Grant                 West Texas A&M      Jr.

G Joel Murray                West Texas A&M      Jr.

               SECOND TEAM

G Paul Williams              Angelo State             Sr.

G Carson Hughes           Dallas Baptist            Jr.

F Luke Hamilton            Midwestern State       Jr.

G Daniel Venzant           St. Edwards’s            Jr.

G Augustine Ene            A&M-Commerce        Sr.

F Will Chayer                 A&M-Kingsville          Jr.

G Payton Brown             Ark.-Fort Smith         Fr.

G Trevion Lamar            UT Permian Basin      Sr.

G Jordan Horn               UT Permian Basin       Sr.

G Jon’il Fugett               West Texas A&M         Jr.

           THIRD TEAM

G Cameron Copley          Lubbock Christian       Jr.

G Rowan Mackenzie        Lubbock Christian       So.

G Terrell Wilson              Midwestern State        So.

F Jermane Carter            Midwestern State        Jr.

G Marco Foster               Okla. Christian            Fr.

G Elijah Elliott                 Okla. Christian            Fr.

F Jake Krafka                  St. Edward’s               Gr.

G Tre Flowers                  A&M-Kingsville            Sr.

G Jordan Wilson              A&M-Kingsville             Jr.

G Micah Fuller                 UT Tyler                      Sr.

           HONORABLE MENTION

  Angelo State: G Devaughn Thomas.

  Cameron: G Brock Schreiner.

  Dallas Baptist: F William Heather, G Jalen White.

  St. Mary’s: F Mamady Djikine.

  A&M-Commerce: G/F Demarcus Demonia.

  Arkansas-Fort Smith: Matthew Wilson, Chris Rollins.

  UT Tyler: G Emanuel Grant.

  West Texas A&M: G Zach Toussaint.

              All-DEFENSIVE TEAM

G Chandler Jacobs          Dallas Baptist        Sr.

G Creaighton Avery        A&M-Kingsville       Jr.

F Will Chayer                 A&M-Kingsville       Jr.

G Qua Grant                 West Texas A&M     Jr.

G Joel Murray               West Texas A&M     Jr.

            ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

G Ricky Lujan                 Dallas Baptist

G Rowan Mackenzie        Lubbock Christian

G Marco Foster               Okla. Christian.

G Elijah Elliott                Okla. Christian

G Payton Brown             Ark.-Fort Smith   

