Two players on the 7-7 Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s team were recognized on the All-Lone Star Conference Basketball Team.
Augustine Ene, a 6-4 senior guard from Carrollton Creekview, was named to the second team.
Demarcus Demonia, a 6-6 junior guard/forward from Fort Washington, Maryland, made the honorable mention list.
Ene led the Lions in scoring (14.3 points per game) and was tied for the lead in blocked shots (11). Ene also averaged 4.9 rebounds and handed out 13 assists.
Demonia ranked third on the team in scoring at 12.7 points and led in rebounding at 5.3. He also handed out 25 assists and produced nine steals and six blocked shots.
Parker Hicks of the league’s top-rated Lubbock Christian earned player of the year honors. Hicks averages 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
The defensive player of the year went to Dallas Baptist’s Chandler Jacobs, who averages 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-high 2.4 steals per game.
2021 All-Lone Star Conference
Men’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — Parker Hicks, Lubbock Christian
Defensive player of the year — Chandler Jacobs, Dallas Baptist
Newcomer of the year — B.J. Maxwell, St. Edward’s
Sixth man of the year — Aamer Muhammad, Lubbock Christian
Freshman of the year — Ricky Lujan, Dallas Baptist
Coach of the year — Todd Duncan, Lubbock Christian
FIRST TEAM
G Chandler Jacobs Dallas Baptist Sr.
G Ricky Lujan Dallas Baptist Fr.
F Parker Hicks Lubbock Christian Sr.
G Lloyd Daniels Lubbock Christian Sr.
F B.J. Maxwell St. Edwards’s Gr.
G Creaighton Avery A&M-Kingsville Jr.
G Qua Grant West Texas A&M Jr.
G Joel Murray West Texas A&M Jr.
SECOND TEAM
G Paul Williams Angelo State Sr.
G Carson Hughes Dallas Baptist Jr.
F Luke Hamilton Midwestern State Jr.
G Daniel Venzant St. Edwards’s Jr.
G Augustine Ene A&M-Commerce Sr.
F Will Chayer A&M-Kingsville Jr.
G Payton Brown Ark.-Fort Smith Fr.
G Trevion Lamar UT Permian Basin Sr.
G Jordan Horn UT Permian Basin Sr.
G Jon’il Fugett West Texas A&M Jr.
THIRD TEAM
G Cameron Copley Lubbock Christian Jr.
G Rowan Mackenzie Lubbock Christian So.
G Terrell Wilson Midwestern State So.
F Jermane Carter Midwestern State Jr.
G Marco Foster Okla. Christian Fr.
G Elijah Elliott Okla. Christian Fr.
F Jake Krafka St. Edward’s Gr.
G Tre Flowers A&M-Kingsville Sr.
G Jordan Wilson A&M-Kingsville Jr.
G Micah Fuller UT Tyler Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Angelo State: G Devaughn Thomas.
Cameron: G Brock Schreiner.
Dallas Baptist: F William Heather, G Jalen White.
St. Mary’s: F Mamady Djikine.
A&M-Commerce: G/F Demarcus Demonia.
Arkansas-Fort Smith: Matthew Wilson, Chris Rollins.
UT Tyler: G Emanuel Grant.
West Texas A&M: G Zach Toussaint.
All-DEFENSIVE TEAM
G Chandler Jacobs Dallas Baptist Sr.
G Creaighton Avery A&M-Kingsville Jr.
F Will Chayer A&M-Kingsville Jr.
G Qua Grant West Texas A&M Jr.
G Joel Murray West Texas A&M Jr.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
G Ricky Lujan Dallas Baptist
G Rowan Mackenzie Lubbock Christian
G Marco Foster Okla. Christian.
G Elijah Elliott Okla. Christian
G Payton Brown Ark.-Fort Smith
