COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce spring graduates Dylan Henderson and Chealsea Slider have earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards.
The two Lions are among 21 student-athletes from across the conference to be named Scholar-Athletes.
“I’m very proud of the recognition Dylan and Chelsea have earned for their work in competition and in the classroom,” said associate director of athletics for student-athlete success Victoria Kisluk. “They are great examples of what it means to be both an exemplary student and a hard-working athlete. Both are truly Best In Class and deserving of this recognition.”
Henderson, a track and field student-athlete from Duncanville, graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with his bachelor of science in kinesiology and sports studies. He twice earned academic all-Lone Star Conference honors and had 16 top-10 finishes in his career in sprints, hurdles and relays. He was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, the President’s List twice and the Dean’s List four times.
Slider, a softball shortstop from Texarkana, Ark., graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with her bachelor of science in kinesiology and sports studies. She was a representative on the Lions’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council and was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times, the President’s List twice and the Dean’s List four times. She was named all-Lone Star Conference in 2017 and 2019 and ranks in the top five in program history in doubles, triples and hits and in the top 10 in games started, games played, total bases, RBIs and home runs.
Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at each member institution. These student-athletes are selected as representatives of the outstanding accomplishments in athletics, scholarship and leadership.
