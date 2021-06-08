CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers Sarah Wongsinth and Sophie-Charlott Hempel have earned all-American distinction from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, becoming the first all-Americans in program history.
Wongsinth earned second-team all-American distinction, while Hempel made the honorable mention list.
The duo led the Lions to the most successful season in team history, placing ninth at the NCAA Division II Championships, finishing eighth in the Golfstat rankings, placing third at the West Regional and claiming Lone Star Conference runner-up honors.
Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) was named all-West Region last week and finished the season ranked 21st nationally in the Golfstat rankings. For the season, she played 20 rounds in eight events with four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and a 74.75 stroke average, with six rounds under par. She carded career low rounds of 208 for 54 holes, 143 for 36 holes and 68 for 18 holes during the season. She was the champion of the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational and runner-up at the Palm Valley Classic.
Wongsinth is the Lions’ career leader in scoring average at 74.67 strokes over three seasons and holds the top three entries in the record book for single-season stroke average.
Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) finished the year ranked 30th nationally in the Golfstat rankings, playing in 26 rounds over 11 events with a 75.50 stroke average, a career-low and school record 207 for 54 holes at the LSC championships and a school record eight rounds under par for the season. She had two top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
Hempel’s career scoring average of 77.23 ranks second in school history, only behind Wongsinth.
Women’s Golf Coaches Association
NCAA Division II All-America Team
Player of the year — Kiira Riihijarvi, Tampa
Freshman of the year — Olivia Mitchell, Dallas Baptist
FIRST TEAM
Katie Chipman, Grand Valley State
Faith DeLaGarza, Dallas Baptist
Pilar Echeverria, Indianapolis
Alice Gotbring, Barry
Hanna Harrison, Dallas Baptist
Ebba Hellman, Limestone
Helen Kreuzer, Lynn
Camila Madariaga, Lynn
Olivia Mitchell, Dallas Baptist
Kiira Riihijarvi, Tampa
Megan Sabol, North Georgia
Anahi Servin, Academy of Art
Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M
Emma Thorngren, Missouri-St. Louis
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Ananthasane, North Georgia
Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia
Monica Dibildox, St. Mary’s
Alice Gatti, Lynn
Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech
Anna Kramer, Indianapolis
Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate
Pilar Martinez, Limestone
Jessica Rathbone, Anderson
Francesca Santoni, St. Leo
Jill Schmitmeyer, Findlay
Jaycie Stewart, DBU
Stina Wickstrom, Limestone
Meredith Wipper, Findlay
Sarah Wongsinth, A&M-COMMERCE
HONORABLE MENTION
Estelle Beck, St. Mary’s
Julia Garcia, Dallas Baptist
Jessica Green, Rogers State
Solange Gomez, West Florida
Sophie-Charlott Hempel, A&M-COMMERCE
Camilla Jarvela, Oklahoma Christian
Faith Kilgore, Colorado Christian
Taylor Oberparleiter, Limestone
Sofia Ruescas, St. Mary’s
Lena Schilowsky, Limestone
Supuschaya Srichantamit, Lee
