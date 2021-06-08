  CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers Sarah Wongsinth and Sophie-Charlott Hempel have earned all-American distinction from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, becoming the first all-Americans in program history.

  Wongsinth earned second-team all-American distinction, while Hempel made the honorable mention list.

  The duo led the Lions to the most successful season in team history, placing ninth at the NCAA Division II Championships, finishing eighth in the Golfstat rankings, placing third at the West Regional and claiming Lone Star Conference runner-up honors.

  Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) was named all-West Region last week and finished the season ranked 21st nationally in the Golfstat rankings. For the season, she played 20 rounds in eight events with four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and a 74.75 stroke average, with six rounds under par. She carded career low rounds of 208 for 54 holes, 143 for 36 holes and 68 for 18 holes during the season. She was the champion of the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational and runner-up at the Palm Valley Classic.

  Wongsinth is the Lions’ career leader in scoring average at 74.67 strokes over three seasons and holds the top three entries in the record book for single-season stroke average.

  Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) finished the year ranked 30th nationally in the Golfstat rankings, playing in 26 rounds over 11 events with a 75.50 stroke average, a career-low and school record 207 for 54 holes at the LSC championships and a school record eight rounds under par for the season. She had two top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.

  Hempel’s career scoring average of 77.23 ranks second in school history, only behind Wongsinth.

            Women’s Golf Coaches Association

           NCAA Division II All-America Team

  Player of the year — Kiira Riihijarvi, Tampa

  Freshman of the year — Olivia Mitchell, Dallas Baptist

            FIRST TEAM

Katie Chipman, Grand Valley State

Faith DeLaGarza, Dallas Baptist

Pilar Echeverria, Indianapolis

Alice Gotbring, Barry

Hanna Harrison, Dallas Baptist

Ebba Hellman, Limestone

Helen Kreuzer, Lynn

Camila Madariaga, Lynn

Olivia Mitchell, Dallas Baptist

Kiira Riihijarvi, Tampa

Megan Sabol, North Georgia

Anahi Servin, Academy of Art

Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M

Emma Thorngren, Missouri-St. Louis

        SECOND TEAM

Maddie Ananthasane, North Georgia

Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia

Monica Dibildox, St. Mary’s

Alice Gatti, Lynn

Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech

Anna Kramer, Indianapolis

Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate

Pilar Martinez, Limestone

Jessica Rathbone, Anderson

Francesca Santoni, St. Leo

Jill Schmitmeyer, Findlay

Jaycie Stewart, DBU

Stina Wickstrom, Limestone

Meredith Wipper, Findlay

Sarah Wongsinth, A&M-COMMERCE

      HONORABLE MENTION

Estelle Beck, St. Mary’s

Julia Garcia, Dallas Baptist

Jessica Green, Rogers State

Solange Gomez, West Florida

Sophie-Charlott Hempel, A&M-COMMERCE

Camilla Jarvela, Oklahoma Christian

Faith Kilgore, Colorado Christian

Taylor Oberparleiter, Limestone

Sofia Ruescas, St. Mary’s

Lena Schilowsky, Limestone

Supuschaya Srichantamit, Lee

