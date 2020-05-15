RICHARDSON — Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Sarah Wongsinth of Texas A&M University-Commerce have been named to the second team of the all-Lone Star Conference women’s golf team for the 2019-20 season.
Both players earned second-team honors after helping the Lions finish the abbreviated season (because of the coronavirus pandemic) ranked 25th in the Golfstat statistical rankings. The Lions placed in the top five in five of their six tournaments, including a pair of runner-up finishes.
Hempel, who is from Pirmasens, Germany, earned her first career all-LSC honor and is ranked 72nd nationally in the Golfstat Individual Rankings. She had a season stroke average of 75.45 in 11 rounds with three top-10 finishes. She recorded three rounds of par or better, with a season-best round of 2-under par 70 in the final round of the A&M International Jack Brown Memorial, which was her final round of the season.
Wongsinth, who is from Udon Thani, Thailand, earned her second career all-LSC honor after being named first-team all-LSC and LSC Women’s Golfer of the Year in 2019. She is ranked 87th nationally in the Golfstat Individual Rankings with a stroke average of 75.29 in six events. She recorded two top-five finishes and four top-10 placements with a best finish of third at the Dallas Baptist University Classic. She carded four rounds of par or better during the campaign, with a low of 4-under par 68 in the second round of the DBU Classic.
Dallas Baptist senior Hanna Harrison, who averaged 72.57 in eight tournaments, earned the LSC’s player of the year award. Harrison finished in the top five in five tournaments as the Patriots won six tournaments.
All-Lone Star Conference
2020 Women’s Golf
Player of the Year — Hanna Harrison, Dallas Baptist.
Newcomer of the Year — Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M.
Freshman of the Year — Julia Garcia, Dallas Baptist.
Coach of the Year — Kenny Trapp, Dallas Baptist.
FIRST TEAM
Hanna Harrison Dallas Baptist Sr.
Faith Delargarza Dallas Baptist So.
Julia Garcia Dallas Baptist Fr.
Juanita Gomez Midwestern State Jr.
Elena Castanon St. Edward’s So.
Sofia Ruescas St. Mary’s Jr.
Junie Khaw Tarleton Jr.
Loukyee Songprasert West Texas A&M Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Evelyn Arguelles Dallas Baptist Sr.
Kiersten Bryant St. Edward’s Fr.
Sofia Rodriguez Tarleton Fr.
Yuliana Yapur Texas A&M International So.
Sarah Wongsinth A&M-Commerce Jr.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel A&M-Commerce Jr.
Jelina Fernando West Texas A&M Sr.
Brenda Dominguez Western New Mexico Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lexi Read Midwestern State Sr.
