Round Rock, Texas Amanda Kaye Wickersham, 74 of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Klondike, entered her heavenly home Tuesday July 21, 2020. Kaye, as she was known, was born on February 4, 1946 in Commerce, Texas. She was the daughter of H.E. "Bud" and Florene "Doolin" Wickersham and grew up wi…