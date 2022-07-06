Lone Oak Buffaloes

  Trevor Boyer, who was second in the Caddo Mills Fox Trot 5K race back in May, moved up to first place in the Firecracker 5K race on Monday in Greenville.

  Boyer cut his time down by nearly a minute from the Caddo Mills race as he ran the 3.1-mile distance in 19 minutes, 28.1 seconds. He ran a 20:14 at Caddo Mills.

  Boyer has run for Lone Oak High School and was a region qualifier in the 1600-meter run in the spring.

  Second place in the Greenville race went to Payton Franklin, a former Greenville Lion who is a soccer player at Dallas Baptist. Franklin clocked a 19:53.5. Franklin is a former winner of this race.

 Adrian Ramirez of Nevada, Texas, was third at 20:20.9. He won the Caddo Mills race with a 19:03. He won the men’s 40-59 age division for the Greenville race.

  Kent Warden, the 11-17 age winner, was fourth at 21:45.4 and Greenville Christian runner Noah Holt was fifth with a 22:20.7. Holt was second to Warden in the 11-17 male division.

  Betty Rodriguez was the first female finisher and was 10th overall in the time of 23:20.6.

  Sixty-six runners completed the race despite the July 4th heat. Among the finishers was Greenville city manager Summer Spurlock, who placed third in the women’s 40-59 age division.

        Greenville Firecracker 5K race

           Monday, Greenville

           Overall finish

1. Trevor Boyer            19:28.1

2. Payton Franklin        19:53.5

3. Adrian Ramirez         20:20.9

4. Kent Warden            21:45.4

5. Noah Holt                22:20.7

6. Josiah McCarthy       22:26.7

7. Joey Crouch             22:29.2

8. Eric Manskey            23:01.3

9. K.. Otto                   23:20.6

10. Betty Rodriguez      23:48.2

11. Allee Corrales         26:05.6

12. Gerardo Rodriguez  26:28.6

13. Roman Ventura       27:34.1

14. Crissa Mason          28:14.9

15. Kaiden Ford            28:16.3

16. Sean Holt               28:50.8

17. P. Fuller                 28:53.6

18. Catherine Just        28:59.9

19. Brantley Burns       29:10.4

20. Maria Aliperto        29:17.7

    Overall male champion

1. Trevor Boyer            19:28.1

    Overall female champion

1. Betty Rodriguez        23:48.2

    10-and-under males

1. K. Otto                    23:20.6

2. J. Spurlock              29:34.8

3. W. Bonney              49:59.1

     11-17 males

1. Kent Warden            21:45.4

2. Noah Holt                22:20.7

3. Roman Ventura        27:34.1

      18-39 males

1. Payton Franklin        19:53.5

2. Josiah McCarthy       22:26.7

3. Mario Hernandez      29:27.2

       40-59 males

1. Adrian Ramirez        20:20.9

2. Joey Crouch            22:29.2

3. Eric Manskey           23:01.3

      60-and-over males

1. Bart Bryan               29:44.1

2. Craig Toenniges        30:57.0

3. John Kelso               46:26.3

       11-17 females

1. Meredith Murrey        30:41.1

2. Kinleigh Crawford      31:01.5

3. Bellamy Fuller            31:01.6

      18-39 females

1. Allee Corrales              26:05.5

2. Maria Aliperto               29:17.7

3. Racheal Wilkinson        29:44.1

      40-59 females

1. Carissa Mason              28:14.9

2. Catherine Just              28:58.9

3. Summer Spurlock         31:25.7

