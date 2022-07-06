Trevor Boyer, who was second in the Caddo Mills Fox Trot 5K race back in May, moved up to first place in the Firecracker 5K race on Monday in Greenville.
Boyer cut his time down by nearly a minute from the Caddo Mills race as he ran the 3.1-mile distance in 19 minutes, 28.1 seconds. He ran a 20:14 at Caddo Mills.
Boyer has run for Lone Oak High School and was a region qualifier in the 1600-meter run in the spring.
Second place in the Greenville race went to Payton Franklin, a former Greenville Lion who is a soccer player at Dallas Baptist. Franklin clocked a 19:53.5. Franklin is a former winner of this race.
Adrian Ramirez of Nevada, Texas, was third at 20:20.9. He won the Caddo Mills race with a 19:03. He won the men’s 40-59 age division for the Greenville race.
Kent Warden, the 11-17 age winner, was fourth at 21:45.4 and Greenville Christian runner Noah Holt was fifth with a 22:20.7. Holt was second to Warden in the 11-17 male division.
Betty Rodriguez was the first female finisher and was 10th overall in the time of 23:20.6.
Sixty-six runners completed the race despite the July 4th heat. Among the finishers was Greenville city manager Summer Spurlock, who placed third in the women’s 40-59 age division.
Greenville Firecracker 5K race
Monday, Greenville
Overall finish
1. Trevor Boyer 19:28.1
2. Payton Franklin 19:53.5
3. Adrian Ramirez 20:20.9
4. Kent Warden 21:45.4
5. Noah Holt 22:20.7
6. Josiah McCarthy 22:26.7
7. Joey Crouch 22:29.2
8. Eric Manskey 23:01.3
9. K.. Otto 23:20.6
10. Betty Rodriguez 23:48.2
11. Allee Corrales 26:05.6
12. Gerardo Rodriguez 26:28.6
13. Roman Ventura 27:34.1
14. Crissa Mason 28:14.9
15. Kaiden Ford 28:16.3
16. Sean Holt 28:50.8
17. P. Fuller 28:53.6
18. Catherine Just 28:59.9
19. Brantley Burns 29:10.4
20. Maria Aliperto 29:17.7
Overall male champion
1. Trevor Boyer 19:28.1
Overall female champion
1. Betty Rodriguez 23:48.2
10-and-under males
1. K. Otto 23:20.6
2. J. Spurlock 29:34.8
3. W. Bonney 49:59.1
11-17 males
1. Kent Warden 21:45.4
2. Noah Holt 22:20.7
3. Roman Ventura 27:34.1
18-39 males
1. Payton Franklin 19:53.5
2. Josiah McCarthy 22:26.7
3. Mario Hernandez 29:27.2
40-59 males
1. Adrian Ramirez 20:20.9
2. Joey Crouch 22:29.2
3. Eric Manskey 23:01.3
60-and-over males
1. Bart Bryan 29:44.1
2. Craig Toenniges 30:57.0
3. John Kelso 46:26.3
11-17 females
1. Meredith Murrey 30:41.1
2. Kinleigh Crawford 31:01.5
3. Bellamy Fuller 31:01.6
18-39 females
1. Allee Corrales 26:05.5
2. Maria Aliperto 29:17.7
3. Racheal Wilkinson 29:44.1
40-59 females
1. Carissa Mason 28:14.9
2. Catherine Just 28:58.9
3. Summer Spurlock 31:25.7
